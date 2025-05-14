Alabama's Dynamic Quirky City Is A Riverfront Charmer Celebrating Art And Culture In Its Vibrant Downtown

When you think of charming small towns in the Southeastern United States, you likely think of close-knit communities, home-cooked meals, and Southern hospitality. Wetumpka, Alabama, has all that and so much more. It's yet another underrated Alabama city that's a hub for art, festivals, and local charm. This dynamic small town is chock-full of art galleries, cultural centers, and even a stunning home-turned-Hollywood-movie set. As you drive across the iconic Bibb Graves Bridge and through its five rainbow arches over the Coosa River, the small town of Wetumpka stands waiting to welcome you.

Perhaps Wetumpka's greatest asset is its plucky, spunky spirit. In 2020, Wetumpka beat out over 2,600 applications to be featured on the show "Home Town Takeover" on HGTV, after having endured a devastating tornado one year prior. HGTV hosts Erin Napier and Ben Napier led the revitalization of the town, which included a main street makeover, renovating several storefronts and historic homes, and constructing a beautiful new farmer's market pavilion. The show aired in 2021, and Wetumpka has enjoyed a tourism renaissance ever since. But the show's work in Wetumpka didn't create its quirky charm and dynamic spirit; it simply refreshed and renewed the welcoming community and thriving arts and culture scene that has always been in the town's DNA.

Wetumpka, Alabama, is 30 minutes from the state capital, Montgomery, and an hour and a half from Birmingham, which has the nearest international airport and also happens to be Alabama's "cultural capital" and a must-visit for its incredible food scene. Typical of Southeastern small towns, Wetumpka gets hot and humid in the summer and has mild winters. The town hosts annual festivals throughout the year worth planning a trip around, including its River Jam music and arts festival in early summer and Oktoberfest Wetumpka each fall.