Alabama's Dynamic Quirky City Is A Riverfront Charmer Celebrating Art And Culture In Its Vibrant Downtown
When you think of charming small towns in the Southeastern United States, you likely think of close-knit communities, home-cooked meals, and Southern hospitality. Wetumpka, Alabama, has all that and so much more. It's yet another underrated Alabama city that's a hub for art, festivals, and local charm. This dynamic small town is chock-full of art galleries, cultural centers, and even a stunning home-turned-Hollywood-movie set. As you drive across the iconic Bibb Graves Bridge and through its five rainbow arches over the Coosa River, the small town of Wetumpka stands waiting to welcome you.
Perhaps Wetumpka's greatest asset is its plucky, spunky spirit. In 2020, Wetumpka beat out over 2,600 applications to be featured on the show "Home Town Takeover" on HGTV, after having endured a devastating tornado one year prior. HGTV hosts Erin Napier and Ben Napier led the revitalization of the town, which included a main street makeover, renovating several storefronts and historic homes, and constructing a beautiful new farmer's market pavilion. The show aired in 2021, and Wetumpka has enjoyed a tourism renaissance ever since. But the show's work in Wetumpka didn't create its quirky charm and dynamic spirit; it simply refreshed and renewed the welcoming community and thriving arts and culture scene that has always been in the town's DNA.
Wetumpka, Alabama, is 30 minutes from the state capital, Montgomery, and an hour and a half from Birmingham, which has the nearest international airport and also happens to be Alabama's "cultural capital" and a must-visit for its incredible food scene. Typical of Southeastern small towns, Wetumpka gets hot and humid in the summer and has mild winters. The town hosts annual festivals throughout the year worth planning a trip around, including its River Jam music and arts festival in early summer and Oktoberfest Wetumpka each fall.
Experience the best of eclectic, funky, small-town Southern culture in Wetumpka
"Home Town Takeover" wasn't Wetumpka's first brush with fame. The charming town has been center stage for a few Hollywood films, including Tim Burton's "Big Fish," and the stunning Victorian home dubbed "The Big Fish House" can be seen from just about any spot around town. Next door to the house, the Big Fish Art Studio featuring the works of outsider artist Shellie Whitfield is a great place to start your day exploring the thriving art scene in Wetumpka. As you stroll into town, dozens of local galleries, art studios, cafes, and shops line the streets, so take your time perusing Wetumpka's vibrant downtown. Grab lunch at Grumpy Dog or the Coosa Cleaver, catch a show at the Wetumpka Depot theater, and soak up the local history at the Elmore County Museum.
The nationally recognized Marcia Weber Art Objects on Bridge Street celebrates self-taught contemporary folk and outsider artists in the heart of downtown Wetumpka. Owner and curator Marcia Weber extends an open invitation (by appointment) to the informal gallery, where visitors can explore over 1,000 unique and original works that have been presented in exhibitions in major art galleries around the country over the years.
The Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts, affectionately called "The Kelly," is another must-visit for arts and culture enthusiasts and the perfect place to end the day. Named the best art gallery by Alabama Magazine's Best of Bama in 2024, The Kelly hosts art exhibitions, classes, and events for the public, including the popular Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival each fall. Plus, The Kelly's patio offers unmatched views of the river and Bibb Graves Bridge, especially at sunset.
Where to stay and play in Wetumpka
A popular place to stay in Wetumpka is the Wind Creek Casino. Take advantage of its Spa Reserve, up-scale dining options, and entertainment offerings less than five minutes from downtown. Wetumpka is also home to serene and fantastical natural beauty. Its location along the Coosa River makes for a beautiful backdrop, and there are plenty of activities to enjoy on or around the water. Stroll through the picturesque Tulotoma Snail Trail and along the riverwalk at Gold Star Park, or go for a paddle under the Bibb Graves Bridge. For a little more excitement, Coosa River Adventures offers paddlecraft rentals to careen over Class II and III whitewater rapids. It also offers overnight trips along 50 miles of the nearby Tallapoosa River, home to Tallassee, another charming waterside Alabama town.
A can't-miss natural wonder just southeast from downtown is the incredible Wetumpka Impact Crater site. This above-ground impact crater measures about five miles wide around its distinctive horseshoe ridge. It was created by a meteor strike over 80 million years ago and remains one of the best-preserved craters in the country. Stop by the Wetumpka Impact Crater Discovery and Visitors Center on Company Street to learn about the crater and see if there are any events happening, and then grab a self-guided driving tour map to see the site up close and personal.
Finally, head out to Fort Toulouse-Jackson Park and enjoy a day outside soaking up the rich history of the area, including a 1,000-year-old Indian mound and the recreated Fort Toulouse, a French outpost of Louisiana in the early 1700s. The park hosts reenactments, demonstrations, and its annual Alabama Frontier Days, paying tribute to the culture and stories of those who lived in the area from 1700 to 1820.