An Underrated Alabama City Just Outside Of Birmingham Is A Hub Of Shops, Festivals, And Local Charm

Like most cities in the southeastern United States, Birmingham is an industrial hub surrounded by modern suburbs. Birmingham earns its bragging rights as Alabama's 'cultural capital' thanks to its artsy vibes (as well as having one of the best food scenes in the country), but Alabama has even more gems to uncover outside the city limits. Just 20 minutes up the I-59 North Interstate from Birmingham proper and a 30-minute drive from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, the small town of Springville is a cultural hub all its own.

Its historic district boasts iconic storefronts steeped in history, like the stunning Presley Store, an ornate 1902 general store featuring a unique cast iron facade and cornice along the top that is the only one of its kind in the county. Just a few shops down Main Street is Laster's Ice Cream Parlor, Nichols Nook Coffee House, La Cabanita Mexican Grill, and Main Street Italian Bistro, all locally owned and brimming with local charm from their historic circa 1920s storefronts.

Downtown Springville is also home to The Ark restaurant, which first opened in 1930 on an old river barge on the Coosa River between two dry counties during Prohibition. The barge was a workaround for selling alcoholic beverages, and the restaurant's legacy prevails as having some of the best catfish — and most refreshing beers — in the state. Main Street also offers unique shopping worth a stroll, including home goods at Cloth on Main, antiques at Springville Antique Mall, women's fashion at Silver Linings Boutique, as well as unique gifts at The Ole Post Office.