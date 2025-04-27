An Underrated Alabama City Just Outside Of Birmingham Is A Hub Of Shops, Festivals, And Local Charm
Like most cities in the southeastern United States, Birmingham is an industrial hub surrounded by modern suburbs. Birmingham earns its bragging rights as Alabama's 'cultural capital' thanks to its artsy vibes (as well as having one of the best food scenes in the country), but Alabama has even more gems to uncover outside the city limits. Just 20 minutes up the I-59 North Interstate from Birmingham proper and a 30-minute drive from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, the small town of Springville is a cultural hub all its own.
Its historic district boasts iconic storefronts steeped in history, like the stunning Presley Store, an ornate 1902 general store featuring a unique cast iron facade and cornice along the top that is the only one of its kind in the county. Just a few shops down Main Street is Laster's Ice Cream Parlor, Nichols Nook Coffee House, La Cabanita Mexican Grill, and Main Street Italian Bistro, all locally owned and brimming with local charm from their historic circa 1920s storefronts.
Downtown Springville is also home to The Ark restaurant, which first opened in 1930 on an old river barge on the Coosa River between two dry counties during Prohibition. The barge was a workaround for selling alcoholic beverages, and the restaurant's legacy prevails as having some of the best catfish — and most refreshing beers — in the state. Main Street also offers unique shopping worth a stroll, including home goods at Cloth on Main, antiques at Springville Antique Mall, women's fashion at Silver Linings Boutique, as well as unique gifts at The Ole Post Office.
Springville arts festivals celebrate local culture and simpler times
While the historic district of Springville is worth the drive any time of year, it's the town's seasonal festivals that draw visitors from all over Alabama and beyond. Hosted by Homestead Hollow on its stunning acreage filled with open fields, babbling brooks, and Pioneer Era buildings, the Springville Arts & Crafts Festival celebrates old-world skills, crafts, and trade, and takes place every spring and fall. Alongside local artisans, makers, bakers, and hobbyists selling their goods, they also offer demonstrations in blacksmithing, whiskey making, wood carving, open hearth cooking, and beekeeping, just to name a few.
Located just a few minutes up the road from downtown Springville and two miles off of I-59, the grounds at Homestead Hollow alone are worth the trip. The sprawling 214 acres is nestled in the lush Alabama forest with meandering streams weaving their way throughout. The Hollow has amassed quite a collection of historical buildings, including a two-story cabin from the 1800s, a cotton shed, smokehouse, and corn crib visitors can explore. During the festivals, live music fills the open fields lined with vendor stalls. There is plenty of good food to eat, and no trip to Homestead Hollow is complete without their popular Good and Evil Pickles and homemade fried pies from their old-time general store. Homestead Hollow festivals are geared toward family fun, and they also offer lots of activities for little ones including bungee jumps, wagon rides, and a petting zoo. Admission is $10 for adults while kids 12 and younger are free.
More to explore in Springville, Alabama
Springville also offers several wedding venues that combine the best of the town's historic architecture and serene beauty. In the heart of downtown on Main Street, the Woodall Building is the town's oldest commercial construction and serves as a chic venue for intimate weddings. Homestead Hollow also offers its Grand Pavilion venue for weddings and special events in its own special section of the Hollow. For couples seeking stunning views for their wedding backdrop, Mountain View Gardens and Ballroom along with Weddings at Cabin Bluff both deliver with incredible panoramic vistas. Mathews Manor offers fairytale-inspired indoor and outdoor venues including a lush, string light-lit forest, elegant gardens, and a stately wedding hall.
Springville also attracts outdoor enthusiasts as it is uniquely situated to enjoy a wealth of natural wonders and untouched wilderness. The city rests near the headwaters of the Cahaba River, internationally recognized as a hotspot for aquatic biodiversity and the state's longest free-flowing river that boasts a rare lily bloom every spring. Right next to Homestead Hollow is Big Canoe Creek Nature Preserve, with hiking, biking, and horseback trails covering 422 acres around the 50-mile creek. Thrill seekers from across the region head to Springville's outdoor adventure park, The Ridge, to enjoy its 35 miles of off-road riding trails for motorcycles and ATVs, motocross tracks for all ages and skill levels, and its zipline course and Airsoft fields. For even more outdoor adventures, head north from Springville to Lake Guntersville State Park, home to Alabama's largest lake and some of the best fishing in the southeast.