Sicknesses Every Traveler Should Know About Before Taking A Caribbean Vacation

The Caribbean's cerulean waters and pristine beaches are perhaps the closest thing to heaven on earth. Unfortunately, like any other destination, there are health risks that could sour your time in paradise. Take, for instance, traveler's diarrhea and food poisoning, both of which are prevalent in the Caribbean. That's why it's vital to pack a first aid kit for your next island vacation with Imodium and other essential medications. For this same reason, the CDC recommends travelers avoid eating certain foods like raw seafood and raw fruit. However, there are a number of other sicknesses that you should know about before you take a Caribbean vacation.

Aside from foodborne illnesses, you'll find that many maladies in this region are caused by mosquitoes. With its rainy and famously muggy weather, the Caribbean's tropical conditions provide the perfect environment for these insects to flourish. Not to mention that global warming and frequent natural disastershave been instrumental to their increase. Contracting a bacterial disease is also a concern in the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, this is not meant to scare you off from planning your dream getaway. Ultimately, knowledge, combined with taking the proper preparations and precautions, is the key to avoiding illnesses so you can actually enjoy your getaway to paradise. Of course, if you have any concerns, make sure to speak to your healthcare provider before your Caribbean vacation.