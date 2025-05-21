Sicknesses Every Traveler Should Know About Before Taking A Caribbean Vacation
The Caribbean's cerulean waters and pristine beaches are perhaps the closest thing to heaven on earth. Unfortunately, like any other destination, there are health risks that could sour your time in paradise. Take, for instance, traveler's diarrhea and food poisoning, both of which are prevalent in the Caribbean. That's why it's vital to pack a first aid kit for your next island vacation with Imodium and other essential medications. For this same reason, the CDC recommends travelers avoid eating certain foods like raw seafood and raw fruit. However, there are a number of other sicknesses that you should know about before you take a Caribbean vacation.
Aside from foodborne illnesses, you'll find that many maladies in this region are caused by mosquitoes. With its rainy and famously muggy weather, the Caribbean's tropical conditions provide the perfect environment for these insects to flourish. Not to mention that global warming and frequent natural disastershave been instrumental to their increase. Contracting a bacterial disease is also a concern in the Caribbean.
Nevertheless, this is not meant to scare you off from planning your dream getaway. Ultimately, knowledge, combined with taking the proper preparations and precautions, is the key to avoiding illnesses so you can actually enjoy your getaway to paradise. Of course, if you have any concerns, make sure to speak to your healthcare provider before your Caribbean vacation.
Mosquitos can spread dengue fever
Nicknamed break-bone fever, dengue is an illness that can be found in Caribbean destinations like Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Transmitted by mosquitoes, data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) states that in 2024, there were nearly 17,000 cases of dengue in Latin Caribbean and over 89,000 in Non-Latin Caribbean. So, what exactly happens when you become infected with dengue? Interestingly, a majority of people don't feel ill. If they do, symptoms range from body aches to pain behind the eyes. Perhaps what's even more unnerving is that there is no way to treat dengue itself.
Even so, death is uncommon, and usually, individuals will be on the mend a few days after becoming sick. Nonetheless, this illness could turn deadly if it develops into severe dengue, with symptoms including the presence of blood in bodily fluids and abdominal pain, among others. In March 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Health Alert Network (HAN) reported that dengue is widespread in Puerto Rico, with the island labeling it an epidemic in 2024. The CDC reports that San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital and arguably its most popular destination, has been especially impacted by dengue.
To protect yourself, packing bug spray like this Repel 100 Insect Repellent is a must. Likewise, consider traveling to the Caribbean outside of the region's rainy season. Lasting from summer to fall, this is when mosquitoes are at their peak. If you're pregnant, perhaps postpone your Caribbean vacation. Pregnant individuals who get dengue could pass it on to their fetuses. Lastly, keep in mind that there is no vaccine to protect against dengue offered in the U.S.
Outdoor enthusiasts need to be wary of leptospirosis
Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that has been present in the Caribbean since the early 1900s, per an article published in the National Library of Medicine. This bacteria is found in animal urine from dogs, rodents, and livestock, but can be transmitted to humans if they are exposed to contaminated fresh water. Those who become ill can expect flu-like symptoms as well as jaundice. It's worth mentioning that it could take up to a month for these ailments to manifest. While there is no vaccine for leptospirosis, there is a simple remedy: antibiotics. However, leptospirosis can possibly evolve into Weil's disease (sometimes referred to as Weil's syndrome), which can be fatal.
Although rare, Weil's disease can affect your organs, including your kidneys, causing individuals to have trouble urinating. That said, leptospirosis is not uncommon in Jamaica or Puerto Rico. In late 2017, Chris McAninch, a Texas man, died from leptospirosis following his honeymoon in Jamaica (via KSAT). He fell ill shortly after visiting the Blue Hole, an otherworldly, popular tourist attraction and swim spot located a few miles outside of Ocho Rios. In fact, several Tripadvisor reviewers state that they believe they contracted leptospirosis from this body of water.
Those who swim, hike, and participate in other outdoor activities where they'll be in contact with fresh water are particularly vulnerable to contracting leptospirosis. Needless to say, think twice about stepping foot into fresh water. And if you do, come prepared. For example, never go barefoot and always wear closed-toed shoes. Stay out of water after downpours or floods, and if you have any cuts or scrapes, don't leave them exposed, as this is one way you could become infected with leptospirosis.
Consider getting the hepatitis A vaccine before traveling to the Caribbean
Hepatitis A is another concern for those who plan to vacation in the Caribbean. If you have a sensitive stomach, you won't like the details of this disease. Hepatitis A affects the liver and can be contracted by consuming food or water that has fecal matter. This, for instance, can unknowingly happen if the person who prepared your meal didn't wash their hands or if you drink tap water. Likewise, it can be spread through intercourse as well. With that in mind, hepatitis A can cause everything from diarrhea to jaundice and vomiting.
What's worse is that some individuals can endure these symptoms for months, and the older you are, the more serious hepatitis A can become. Like some of the other illnesses in this article, there are no treatment options. To avoid contracting hepatitis A, consider vaccinating yourself against this malady if you haven't already. The CDC advises those who intend to travel to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, the popular Caribbean destination where food poisoning is common, as well as Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, and other islands in the region, to get vaccinated.
The sooner you get vaccinated, the better. The hepatitis A vaccine is not a one-and-done shot, and you'll need another dose in six months after the first. Even if you've been around someone who has hepatitis A, you could potentially still qualify for the vaccine. Traveling with your little ones? The hepatitis A vaccine is suited for those who are as young as 1-year-old. As always, make sure to talk to your doctor to see if the hepatitis A vaccine is right for you.
Zika virus is similar to dengue
Zika virus is also a mosquito-borne disease that has been present in the Bahamas, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and Barbados, It's transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which also carries dengue. It might not be surprising to learn, then, that Zika and dengue have various parallels. Similarly, most individuals who become infected with Zika have no symptoms. However, fever, body aches, and pink eye are common for those who fall ill. Just like dengue, there's no treatment for Zika, but fear not: Zika is little cause for concern. Feeling sick is never fun, but fortunately, individuals usually feel better within a week.
In severe cases, individuals can temporarily suffer from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), leading to muscle pain and paralysis. At the time of this writing, there is no vaccine available for Zika. How can you ensure you don't fall victim to this disease on your Caribbean vacation? As previously mentioned, insect repellent should be at the top of your packing list. Additionally, you could purchase a net for your bed to keep these harmful insects away from you, like this AMMER Pop Up Mosquito Net Tent on Amazon.
Not only will you be protecting yourself from Zika, but also dengue and chikungunya, another disease found in the Caribbean that can be passed on by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Practicing safe sex is also imperative since you can become infected with Zika or pass it to someone else via sexual transmission. Take note that Zika can affect pregnant women and can result in birth defects.