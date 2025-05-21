One Of North Carolina's Most Magnificent Waterfalls Gets Significantly More Powerful Seven Days Every Year
Hikes with waterfalls at the end have a little extra magic. North Carolina is blessed with many of these hikes, from family-friendly and beginner paths to truly tough trails, each with glistening falls waiting to welcome you. Tucked in one of the most breathtaking national parks on the East Coast, the Great Smoky Mountains, is a particularly interesting waterfall that offers a unique display of nature's power if you're lucky enough to catch it.
High Falls, or Cullowhee Falls, a 25-minute drive south of the town with the same name, used to tumble powerfully into the West Fork Tuckasegee River all year round. In 1941, a dam was constructed to create Lake Glenville and produce hydroelectric power, diminishing the strength of the falls greatly. Although it's still a beautiful sight, with the gentle water leaving a great opportunity to explore the rocks and pools below, the magic really happens on the days when Duke Energy, the company currently responsible for the reservoir, releases water through the dam.
Two-hundred-and-fifty cubic feet of water per second will come rushing over the falls on seven release days in 2025, with five more drops still to come at the time of writing. Each drop happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so depending on where you're coming from, you may need an early start so you have enough time to complete the hike from the Pines Recreation Area and Cullowhee Falls North Trailhead. Both trailheads can be accessed from State Route 107, a highway with good connections with the rest of the state, as well as multiple interstates. Alternatively, you could stay over in Cullowhee or Glenville, the latter being a 10-minute drive south of the falls, as there are some very comfortable stays and cozy cabins in the area.
How to hike to Cullowhee Falls
The High Falls Trail hike from the Pines Recreational Area is less than 2 miles long one way and reportedly a good workout, with 700 steps down to the fall (and therefore 700 steps back up). A trail was constructed in 2013, but it's mostly made up of dirt and gravel, so sturdy hiking shoes are an absolute must. Once you're at the 150-foot-high falls, you should find a safe and comfortable place to watch the spectacular drop, which accounts for spray and rising water levels. Don't try to cross the river for an even better view, which is dangerous.
If you are lucky enough to be there on a release day, you may come across kayakers and rafters carrying their boats to the river. It's a popular activity for experienced boaters to take advantage of the higher water levels and go white-water rafting. You shouldn't swim near the falls, as water could be released on any day of the year, posing a serious hazard, but there are plenty of downright beautiful waterfalls you can swim in across the country and state, including at Looking Glass Falls, just over an hour's drive from Cullowhee.
What to do at Lake Glenville
Though you could spend hours marveling at the Cullowhee falls, as it's only a short hike, you'll probably have a little extra time to spare in the area. Heading down to Lake Glenville, which has some of North Carolina's most pristine waters, is the perfect way to spend an afternoon. You can paddleboard, swim, fish, or even hire a boat to explore with. On sunny days, the beach is a great place to relax, right next to the Pines Recreation Area, which also has basic amenities like toilets and benches to make your trip into the great outdoors more comfortable.
If you have a little more time, you could head out to discover the many other waterfalls in the area, or even go on a waterfall boat cruise, where you will be treated to some secret falls that require a boat to find. Equally as charming is the nearby town of Cashiers, just 10 minutes away by road. There you can check out the farmer's market or sample the local breweries on the Jackson County "Ale Trail" for a real taste of North Carolina.