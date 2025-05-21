One Of North Carolina's Most Magnificent Waterfalls Gets Significantly More Powerful Seven Days Every Year

Hikes with waterfalls at the end have a little extra magic. North Carolina is blessed with many of these hikes, from family-friendly and beginner paths to truly tough trails, each with glistening falls waiting to welcome you. Tucked in one of the most breathtaking national parks on the East Coast, the Great Smoky Mountains, is a particularly interesting waterfall that offers a unique display of nature's power if you're lucky enough to catch it.

High Falls, or Cullowhee Falls, a 25-minute drive south of the town with the same name, used to tumble powerfully into the West Fork Tuckasegee River all year round. In 1941, a dam was constructed to create Lake Glenville and produce hydroelectric power, diminishing the strength of the falls greatly. Although it's still a beautiful sight, with the gentle water leaving a great opportunity to explore the rocks and pools below, the magic really happens on the days when Duke Energy, the company currently responsible for the reservoir, releases water through the dam.

Two-hundred-and-fifty cubic feet of water per second will come rushing over the falls on seven release days in 2025, with five more drops still to come at the time of writing. Each drop happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so depending on where you're coming from, you may need an early start so you have enough time to complete the hike from the Pines Recreation Area and Cullowhee Falls North Trailhead. Both trailheads can be accessed from State Route 107, a highway with good connections with the rest of the state, as well as multiple interstates. Alternatively, you could stay over in Cullowhee or Glenville, the latter being a 10-minute drive south of the falls, as there are some very comfortable stays and cozy cabins in the area.