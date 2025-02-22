Some Of North Carolina's Most Pristine Waters Are Hiding In A Lake In The Heart Of The Smoky Mountains
Sometimes, the best days are the ones where the only choice you have to make is which adventure to take. Life demands a reset, and nothing does the trick like fresh mountain air, endless blue waters, and the kind of fun that gets your heart racing. High up in the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina, Lake Glenville is where that kind of day happens. This 1,470-acre lake is built for action — boaters skim across the water, paddlers carve their own paths, and laid-back loungers find their perfect hideaway. From spring to autumn, when the area is its warmest and most vibrant, families come to splash, couples escape for a mountain retreat, and friends make memories that only happen when everyone's all in. When it comes to outdoor activities, Lake Glenville is the ultimate playground.
Before it became a scenic getaway, Lake Glenville didn't exist at all. In fact, it was just a winding stretch of the Tuckasegee River. But, everything changed in the 1940s, when the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) needed more electricity for wartime production. To generate energy, it built a dam and flooded the valley, creating what was originally called Thorpe Reservoir — now Lake Glenville. When the waters rose, they swallowed entire homesteads, roads, and even a school. As it buried an entire community under 300 feet, what emerged was one of the highest-elevation lakes east of the Mississippi, surrounded by the peaks of the Smoky Mountains. Today, what once powered the war effort now fuels lakeside recreation.
How to get to Lake Glenville and what to do there
If you've been tackling the Tail of the Dragon Highway, famous as America's best motorcycle and sports car road, keep heading east for two hours to reach the stunning Lake Glenville. Coming from Boone, the artsy, uncrowded town with Asheville vibes, the drive is longer at a little over three hours. Those who aren't up for being on the road for that long should stay a night at The Omni Grove Park Inn, a chic and historic resort dubbed one of America's most beloved destinations. From there, it's just an hour and a half to the lake, and you'll get the best of both worlds: a comfy, luxurious stay and the right dose of rustic nature.
Fishing is the name of the game at the pristine Lake Glenville. With 26 miles of shoreline and waters teeming with fish, it's a wonderful place to cast your line. Make your way to Signal Ridge Marina, where you'll find everything you need to reel in your next big prize — live bait, tackle, rods, and even a boat — so don't worry if you forgot to bring your fishing gear. You'll find plenty of catches here, from bass and trout to crappie, bluegill, and catfish. Whether you're chasing after those elusive large and smallmouth bass or casting for trout over the channel, there's no way you're leaving without earning your bragging rights. Each season brings a new fishing experience at Lake Glenville.
Make the most of the outdoors
Even though fishing steals the show, there's no shortage of activities at Lake Glenville. Head over to the Pines Recreation Area, where you can soak up the sun on a sandy beach. Take a refreshing dip, hang out by the pier, or grab a seat at one of the picnic tables for some well-deserved relaxation — but, unfortunately, your four-legged buddies will have to sit this one out. If you're craving a bit more thrill, all you have to do is get out on the water. Race across the lake as you go tubing. Better yet, try your hand at waterskiing and challenge the open water. To take it up a notch, strap in, hold on tight, and let the momentum take you on an awesome kneeboarding journey. Meanwhile, paddleboarding offers a serene ride so you can enjoy the views while balancing on the board. Whether you're looking for speed or smooth cruising, the lake has you covered.
And then there are the hidden waterfalls of Lake Glenville. Boasting several cascading beauties, these gems are only accessible by boat, so you know they ooze that exclusive, off-the-beaten-path vibe. You can hop on a guided tour with Lake Glenville Waterfall Cruises or explore them at your own pace. No matter what you decide, Mill Creek, Norton, Hurricane, and High waterfalls are the names to keep in mind.
When you're ready to switch things up, hop in the car and head northwest for an hour. There, you'll come across a secret mountain tunnel, known as the Tunnel to Nowhere, that opens up to reveal sweeping views of another breathtaking lake. This epic detour will turn a good trip into a great one.