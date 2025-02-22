Some Of North Carolina's Most Pristine Waters Are Hiding In A Lake In The Heart Of The Smoky Mountains

Even though fishing steals the show, there's no shortage of activities at Lake Glenville. Head over to the Pines Recreation Area, where you can soak up the sun on a sandy beach. Take a refreshing dip, hang out by the pier, or grab a seat at one of the picnic tables for some well-deserved relaxation — but, unfortunately, your four-legged buddies will have to sit this one out. If you're craving a bit more thrill, all you have to do is get out on the water. Race across the lake as you go tubing. Better yet, try your hand at waterskiing and challenge the open water. To take it up a notch, strap in, hold on tight, and let the momentum take you on an awesome kneeboarding journey. Meanwhile, paddleboarding offers a serene ride so you can enjoy the views while balancing on the board. Whether you're looking for speed or smooth cruising, the lake has you covered.

And then there are the hidden waterfalls of Lake Glenville. Boasting several cascading beauties, these gems are only accessible by boat, so you know they ooze that exclusive, off-the-beaten-path vibe. You can hop on a guided tour with Lake Glenville Waterfall Cruises or explore them at your own pace. No matter what you decide, Mill Creek, Norton, Hurricane, and High waterfalls are the names to keep in mind.

When you're ready to switch things up, hop in the car and head northwest for an hour. There, you'll come across a secret mountain tunnel, known as the Tunnel to Nowhere, that opens up to reveal sweeping views of another breathtaking lake. This epic detour will turn a good trip into a great one.