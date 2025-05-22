Vancouver Island's Easy Waterfall Hike Through A Forested Fairyland Offers Lake Swimming And Camping

Located in central Vancouver Island, Canada, Little Qualicum Falls Park is considered one of the most beautiful areas for outdoor exploration in this wild and rugged part of British Columbia. As its name suggests, the park is home to impressive waterfalls surrounded by rock cliffs, forming the centrepieces of various scenic hiking trails.

Little Qualicum Falls Park has several miles of easy hiking trails through the forest and along Little Qualicum River, offering incredible views of the falls, while several longer routes traverse the surrounding area. Here, you have the chance to encounter some of the area's diverse wildlife, including black bears and migratory birds, as well as beautiful trees such as the Douglas fir and western red cedar, many of which are hundreds of years old. Hiking in bear territory is safest in groups, but if you plan to hike solo, stay safe by carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it.

The main Little Qualicum River and Falls Trail is just under a mile long, taking you across a bridge overlooking the waterfall. For something more challenging, the 8.8-mile Arrowsmith Lookout via CPR Trail offers views of nearby Mount Arrowsmith. Another popular and tough hiking trail is Wesley Ridge, which offers fabulous vistas of Vancouver Island to hikers willing to sweat for them.