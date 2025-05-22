Vancouver Island's Easy Waterfall Hike Through A Forested Fairyland Offers Lake Swimming And Camping
Located in central Vancouver Island, Canada, Little Qualicum Falls Park is considered one of the most beautiful areas for outdoor exploration in this wild and rugged part of British Columbia. As its name suggests, the park is home to impressive waterfalls surrounded by rock cliffs, forming the centrepieces of various scenic hiking trails.
Little Qualicum Falls Park has several miles of easy hiking trails through the forest and along Little Qualicum River, offering incredible views of the falls, while several longer routes traverse the surrounding area. Here, you have the chance to encounter some of the area's diverse wildlife, including black bears and migratory birds, as well as beautiful trees such as the Douglas fir and western red cedar, many of which are hundreds of years old. Hiking in bear territory is safest in groups, but if you plan to hike solo, stay safe by carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it.
The main Little Qualicum River and Falls Trail is just under a mile long, taking you across a bridge overlooking the waterfall. For something more challenging, the 8.8-mile Arrowsmith Lookout via CPR Trail offers views of nearby Mount Arrowsmith. Another popular and tough hiking trail is Wesley Ridge, which offers fabulous vistas of Vancouver Island to hikers willing to sweat for them.
Swim, canoe, and fish in Little Qualicum Falls Park
There's so much to do in Little Qualicum Falls Park besides admiring the landscape. Some visitors enjoy swimming in the pools below the falls, however, many of these areas are restricted during high-water periods as it can be dangerous and are not monitored by lifeguards. For a more reliable swimming experience nearby, a 10-minute drive southwest of the park will bring you to Cameron Lake, where visitors and locals alike take to the water for swimming, water sports, and fishing. Cameron Lake offers the rare opportunity to catch brown trout, which are somewhat rare in British Columbia.
Surrounded by forested hills and boasting clear, pristine water, Cameron Lake is a picturesque hotspot for waterskiing and windsurfing, thanks to the wind generated over the lake by the valley-like landscape surrounding it. The lake is also ideal for canoeing and even freshwater scuba diving. The on-site amenities at Cameron Lake, including picnic tables and pit toilets, allow you to comfortably spend the whole day by the water.
Planning your getaway to Little Qualicum Falls Park
Little Qualicum Falls Park is a beloved camping destination, offering both convenient amenities and secluded surroundings in the wilderness for a peaceful off-grid getaway. There are two campsites in the park, open to the public between May and September for overnight stays and day-use only in the winter. Camping facilities are split into two areas, the Upper Campground and the Lower Campground, with the latter being the most vehicle accessible. The Upper Campground has parking nearby, but requires visitors to walk to their camping spots. Booking in advance is recommended as campsites tend to get snapped up quickly by Canadians eager to make the most of summer.
If camping doesn't appeal to you, the city of Nanaimo is less than 45 minutes from the park and has several hotels. The park is also a 15-minute drive west of Parksville, a smaller city home to a little-known spot for a family-friendly beach getaway. Renting a car offers you the most freedom to explore the surrounding sights at your own pace, such as the Malahat SkyWalk, Vancouver Island's most jaw-dropping attraction.
The nearest commercial airport to Little Qualicum Falls Park is the Nanaimo Airport (YCD), located on Vancouver Island. However, you can also fly into Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Vancouver Island and drive up the coast. Another option for international travelers is to fly into Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on the mainland and take a ferry to the Nanaimo area.