Soar Through The Treetops At Vancouver Island's Most Jaw-Dropping Tourist Attraction

Vancouver Island, British Columbia, is a lush destination that beckons travelers to connect with mother nature. Take for example, The Butchart Gardens, renowned for its astounding flora and fauna, and Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, a dreamy haven full of outdoor adventure. Vancouver Island is even home to a little-known area on Canada's coastline that's perfect for a beach getaway. Then there's the Malahat SkyWalk. This family-friendly attraction is located in the forest on Malahat First Nation land and is acclaimed for its spiral tower. Surrounded by greenery, the behemoth structure offers visitors astonishing vistas of the Salish Sea, Vancouver Island, and beyond.

As one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "I love coming to the Malahat Skywalk, the views are spectacular. It is a great place to be with nature and walk amongst the trees." The Malahat SkyWalk opened in the summer of 2021 and according to Maclean's, is 10 stories high. In addition, it's 250-meters above sea level, which is roughly 820 feet. Impressively, it features ramps and as such, is accessible to individuals who use wheelchairs or who have limited mobility. Note that if you have little ones, strollers are also allowed.

In 2024, the Malahat SkyWalk received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award and has a 4.5/5 rating on the platform. "Out of this world, breathtaking, glorious. It reminds us that nature will always be number one and never cease to astonish us," wrote another Tripadvisor reviewer. However, whether you're a nature lover, a kid, or a big kid at heart, the Malahat SkyWalk is for you.

