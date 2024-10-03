Soar Through The Treetops At Vancouver Island's Most Jaw-Dropping Tourist Attraction
Vancouver Island, British Columbia, is a lush destination that beckons travelers to connect with mother nature. Take for example, The Butchart Gardens, renowned for its astounding flora and fauna, and Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, a dreamy haven full of outdoor adventure. Vancouver Island is even home to a little-known area on Canada's coastline that's perfect for a beach getaway. Then there's the Malahat SkyWalk. This family-friendly attraction is located in the forest on Malahat First Nation land and is acclaimed for its spiral tower. Surrounded by greenery, the behemoth structure offers visitors astonishing vistas of the Salish Sea, Vancouver Island, and beyond.
As one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "I love coming to the Malahat Skywalk, the views are spectacular. It is a great place to be with nature and walk amongst the trees." The Malahat SkyWalk opened in the summer of 2021 and according to Maclean's, is 10 stories high. In addition, it's 250-meters above sea level, which is roughly 820 feet. Impressively, it features ramps and as such, is accessible to individuals who use wheelchairs or who have limited mobility. Note that if you have little ones, strollers are also allowed.
In 2024, the Malahat SkyWalk received a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award and has a 4.5/5 rating on the platform. "Out of this world, breathtaking, glorious. It reminds us that nature will always be number one and never cease to astonish us," wrote another Tripadvisor reviewer. However, whether you're a nature lover, a kid, or a big kid at heart, the Malahat SkyWalk is for you.
The Malahat SkyWalk experience on Vancouver Island
Upon arriving at the Malahat SkyWalk, visitors must first stroll what is referred to as the treewalk to reach the spiral tower. Along the journey, they can expect to be met with delightful animal sculptures made out of driftwood by a local artist. Once they reach the spiral tower and make their way to the top, there's more than just the sweeping sights of British Columbia to enjoy. There is an adventure net that is not for the faint of heart and especially not for those afraid of heights. If you walk on it and take a peek below; you'll see the spiral tower's many stories in all its glory.
Most notably, the top of the Malahat SkyWalk features a 165-foot-long spiral slide open to guests who are 5 and older. That's right, adults can also ride the slide, which takes visitors to the bottom of the spiral tower. Several Tripadvisor reviewers gushed about this activity. In fact, many mentioned that they or others in their party who chose to ride the slide were in their 50s and older.
Arguably, there's no better way to end (or start) your time at the Malahat SkyWalk than with a light bite or a sweet treat. Tower plaza, found at the bottom of the spiral tower is home to The Canteen, which serves pizza, hot dogs, a small selection of alcoholic drinks, and more. Likewise, dairy-free soft serve is available at tower plaza, courtesy of Softys. The area also has a playground for little ones.
Know before you go to the Malahat SkyWalk on Vancouver Island
The Malahat SkyWalk is open daily at 9:00 a.m. but closing hours vary throughout the seasons. It's also important to note that pets (apart from service dogs), are not allowed. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the welcome centre, where visitors will also find bathrooms and a gift shop. Moreover, don't forget to check the weather to ensure you're wearing appropriate clothing for the climate. Keep in mind that rain is a common occurrence on Vancouver Island in the fall, winter, and spring.
Malahat SkyWalk is about 30 minutes from Victoria, a mouthwatering city best known as the brunch capital of Canada. For those who are driving, free parking is available. However, this attraction is known to offer free shuttles to and from Victoria. This is especially convenient if you don't have a rental or if you're visiting Victoria as part of a cruise. Before your visit, go online and see if the shuttle is running. Having said all that, there are different ways to reach Vancouver Island.
For instance, you can fly into Vancouver International Airport (YVR), which takes the crown for being the best airport in North America and from there, fly to Victoria International Airport (YYJ). You could also fly to YYJ from Seattle. Either flight is under an hour. Likewise, you can take a ferry to Vancouver Island from Vancouver or Seattle via BC Ferries and FRS Clipper, respectively.