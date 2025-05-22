California's Giant National Forest Is A Picturesque Hub For Trails, Swimming, And Mountain Views
Spanning nearly two million acres along the inland mountains and coastal regions of California, Los Padres National Forest offers a stunning outdoor backdrop for hiking its scenic trails or lounging oceanside. Stretching from Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties in the north, down the Big Sur Coast, and into Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in Southern California, Los Padres is a truly massive wilderness area accessible from many California cities.
Los Padres National Forest can be entered from multiple directions. From the south, visitors can take California Highway 33 from Ojai and Ventura. From the northern Big Sur and Carmel Valley areas, the U.S. Route 101 is a good option. The Hollywood Burbank and Los Angeles International Airports are the closest major airports to Los Padres, both around a two-hour drive away, while Santa Barbara Regional Airport is just 30 minutes away for regional flights. Rental car options are available at each of the three airports for a road trip through the national forest's many scenic drives.
When it comes to accommodations near Los Padres National Forest, there are many options. From campgrounds and cabins in and around Los Padres to luxury resorts and hotels in Ojai, Santa Barbara, and Montecito, there are endless choices for the perfect base camp. For a Spanish-inspired beach town stay, California's "American Riviera" is an iconic vacation spot to start your Los Padres experience. Whether you want a quick hike through the wilderness or a multi-day adventure, Los Padres National Forest is the spot for stunning mountain views and outdoor recreation.
Hike to breathtaking mountain views in Los Padres
With 1,297 miles of trails, Los Padres National Forest is a hiker's dream. In fact, AllTrails has a whopping 312 listed trails in total throughout the national forest that are rated easy, moderate, and hard — so there is something available for any skill level. You don't have to drive super deep into the mountains to find them either, easily-accessible trails are also available in Los Padres, including the Pino Alto trail near the Figueroa Campground.
Popular trails like the Pine Ridge Trail offer a challenge to hikers with a 19.7-mile out-and-back trek and a staggering 5,380-foot elevation gain. Before taking on these difficult trails, be prepared with what to do if you experience altitude sickness on a hike. Altitude sickness can quickly put a damper on a vacation, and with elevation fluctuations of up to 8,800 feet in Los Padres National Forest, it's best to be prepared. Even moderate paths like the Saddle Rock Trail near Santa Barbara take hikers through a 1,036-foot elevation gain.
More advanced hikers searching for a true backcountry experience can take on one of the 10 wilderness areas in Los Padres. The San Rafael Wilderness area is situated between the Sierra Madre and San Rafael mountain ranges and is packed with a plethora of trails. An Adventure Pass is required when parking at the area trailheads and can be obtained at the nearest Los Padres Forest Office. Some trailheads and campgrounds in Los Padres may require vehicles with high clearance and occasionally wilderness permits are required for campfires, overnight stays, and other special circumstances.
Swimming and exploring in Los Padres National Forest
Beyond the mountain views along the trails in Los Padres, there are ample opportunities to cool off with a swim in the area. The Red Rock Trailhead is home to the popular Red Rock Pools, perfect for a relaxing soak. Aside from the main Red Rock Pool, two additional more secluded pools can be found a bit further down the Red Rock Trail. Getting to the trailhead is easiest from the Santa Barbara area via Highway 154 and Paradise Road.
In the Sespe Wilderness area in Maricopa, you'll find another popular swimming spot at the Willett and Sespe Hot Springs. Accessed via the 19.9-mile out-and-back Sespe River Trail near Ojai, the Willett and Sespe Hot Springs feature geothermal waters of around 100 degrees, an ideal soak after the trek. Hot springs aren't the only swimming option in Los Padres, though.
For a swim in the ocean, Sand Dollar Beach in Monterey County is one of the largest beaches in Big Sur. Surrounded by the cliffs on this section of the California coastline that rival Italy's Cinque Terre, Sand Dollar Beach is a scenic spot for swimming, surfing, and — with nearby trails to explore — even hiking. Sand Dollar Beach is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and a day-use pass is only $10. Whether you're looking for a relaxing soak, a challenging hiking trail, or a moment to take in the mountain scenery, Los Padres National Forest is a great option.