California's Giant National Forest Is A Picturesque Hub For Trails, Swimming, And Mountain Views

Spanning nearly two million acres along the inland mountains and coastal regions of California, Los Padres National Forest offers a stunning outdoor backdrop for hiking its scenic trails or lounging oceanside. Stretching from Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties in the north, down the Big Sur Coast, and into Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in Southern California, Los Padres is a truly massive wilderness area accessible from many California cities.

Los Padres National Forest can be entered from multiple directions. From the south, visitors can take California Highway 33 from Ojai and Ventura. From the northern Big Sur and Carmel Valley areas, the U.S. Route 101 is a good option. The Hollywood Burbank and Los Angeles International Airports are the closest major airports to Los Padres, both around a two-hour drive away, while Santa Barbara Regional Airport is just 30 minutes away for regional flights. Rental car options are available at each of the three airports for a road trip through the national forest's many scenic drives.

When it comes to accommodations near Los Padres National Forest, there are many options. From campgrounds and cabins in and around Los Padres to luxury resorts and hotels in Ojai, Santa Barbara, and Montecito, there are endless choices for the perfect base camp. For a Spanish-inspired beach town stay, California's "American Riviera" is an iconic vacation spot to start your Los Padres experience. Whether you want a quick hike through the wilderness or a multi-day adventure, Los Padres National Forest is the spot for stunning mountain views and outdoor recreation.