The Iconic California Beach Town Called The 'American Riviera' For Its Spanish-Inspired Beauty

In California, there's certainly no shortage of dreamy beach destinations. From iconic beaches like Santa Monica and Huntington Beach in Southern California to underrated coastal gems like the artsy Fort Bragg to the north, there are plenty of spots for sun-kissed, beachbound adventures in the Golden State. However, if you want to feel like you're traveling beyond the borders to a Mediterranean paradise, you needn't look further than California's Central Coast.

Glittering with beautiful beaches and picturesque landscapes, Santa Barbara is known as the "American Riviera" due to its temperate weather, Spanish-inspired architecture, and thriving food and wine cultures. With a mix of natural beauty, historic sites, and dining destinations, there's something to cater to every traveler's interests. Stroll through the downtown area if you're a window shopper or foodie. Tour the historical Old Mission if you're a history buff, or simply soak in the city's natural beauty on one of the absolute best beaches Santa Barbara has to offer. Whatever your travel style is, Santa Barabra is the ticket to make your Mediterranean dreams come true.