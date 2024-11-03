The Iconic California Beach Town Called The 'American Riviera' For Its Spanish-Inspired Beauty
In California, there's certainly no shortage of dreamy beach destinations. From iconic beaches like Santa Monica and Huntington Beach in Southern California to underrated coastal gems like the artsy Fort Bragg to the north, there are plenty of spots for sun-kissed, beachbound adventures in the Golden State. However, if you want to feel like you're traveling beyond the borders to a Mediterranean paradise, you needn't look further than California's Central Coast.
Glittering with beautiful beaches and picturesque landscapes, Santa Barbara is known as the "American Riviera" due to its temperate weather, Spanish-inspired architecture, and thriving food and wine cultures. With a mix of natural beauty, historic sites, and dining destinations, there's something to cater to every traveler's interests. Stroll through the downtown area if you're a window shopper or foodie. Tour the historical Old Mission if you're a history buff, or simply soak in the city's natural beauty on one of the absolute best beaches Santa Barbara has to offer. Whatever your travel style is, Santa Barabra is the ticket to make your Mediterranean dreams come true.
Santa Barbara's picturesque streets and wine trails
No trip to Santa Barbara is complete without visiting downtown. Lined with charming shops and delicious eateries, the idyllic streets host distinctive architecture. Stop to admire the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, a beautiful example of a Spanish Colonial-style building boasting a four-faced clock tower and a red-tiled roof. For breathtaking panoramic views of the city, you can climb the stairs or ride the elevator to the viewing deck at the top of the courthouse.
On the ground, you'll find dining locales like Loquita, which embraces Santa Barbara's Mediterranean atmosphere by serving authentic Spanish food and wines. Since Santa Barbara County is considered a world-class wine destination, you'll also want to take a sip down its Urban Wine Trail. The trail is comprised of over 20 wineries, ranging from the trendy Paradise Springs Winery in the Funk Zone to Barbieri and Kempe Wines' boutique tasting room downtown.
Santa Barbara's historic architecture and beautiful beaches
To soak in the best of the city's natural and architectural beauty, visit the Old Mission Santa Barbara. Sitting on 15 acres with views of the Pacific Ocean and the San Ynez Mountains, its enchanting grounds feature a stunning Franciscan church with twin bell towers, verdant gardens, a historic cemetery and mausoleum, and a museum filled with artwork and artifacts. The property is open daily for self-guided tours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Don't forget to hit the beaches. With miles of sandy, sun-kissed coastlines, Santa Barbara offers prime spots like the beautiful Butterfly Beach, a favorite among locals and celebrities, and the unassuming Summerland Beach, which sits 6 miles south of the hustle and bustle of Santa Barbara. When you're ready to call it a day, you can check into the historic Hotel Santa Barbara downtown if you want to be in the heart of the action. Alternatively, the San Ysidro Ranch is a legendary hideaway hotel that offers a serene escape in the foothills of Santa Barabra. If you prefer to see Spanish culture in Spain, the town of Comillas is an underrated beachy paradise with unusual architecture.