Near Downtown Los Angeles Is A Thriving Historic Neighborhood With Tasty Bites And Vibrant Shopping Plazas

There are so many reasons to love Los Angeles. People from around the world flock to the city in droves in search of the sun, sea, and celebrities. From some of the country's most mouthwatering eats to some of the most famous (and most filmed) beaches in the world, it's a city with so many treasures to explore. While most visitors typically stick to well-trodden tourist destinations, just 10 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles lies an under-the-radar gem with its own particular brand of charm.

Tucked against the backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, Old Pasadena is a thriving historic neighborhood chock-full of tasty bites and vibrant shopping plazas. Here, everything feels idyllic. This walkable enclave boasts century-old architecture, cozy coffee shops, and an ever-growing roster of award-winning restaurants. Whether you're looking to escape the city for a long weekend or an afternoon, Pasadena is the perfect little slice of heaven that will make you feel like you're not even in L.A. anymore.