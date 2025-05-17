Near Downtown Los Angeles Is A Thriving Historic Neighborhood With Tasty Bites And Vibrant Shopping Plazas
There are so many reasons to love Los Angeles. People from around the world flock to the city in droves in search of the sun, sea, and celebrities. From some of the country's most mouthwatering eats to some of the most famous (and most filmed) beaches in the world, it's a city with so many treasures to explore. While most visitors typically stick to well-trodden tourist destinations, just 10 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles lies an under-the-radar gem with its own particular brand of charm.
Tucked against the backdrop of the San Gabriel Mountains, Old Pasadena is a thriving historic neighborhood chock-full of tasty bites and vibrant shopping plazas. Here, everything feels idyllic. This walkable enclave boasts century-old architecture, cozy coffee shops, and an ever-growing roster of award-winning restaurants. Whether you're looking to escape the city for a long weekend or an afternoon, Pasadena is the perfect little slice of heaven that will make you feel like you're not even in L.A. anymore.
Why you should visit Old Pasadena
Old Pasadena (a.k.a. Old Pas to locals) is a preserved National Register Historic District, boasting over 22 blocks of incredible restored architecture, tree-lined streets, and brick facades. These heritage buildings are home to a variety of indie shops, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and so much more.
While the architecture exudes ample charm, the cuisine here is equally as enticing. If you're looking for tried-and-true Old Pas staples, Union's pasta and wine menu certainly won't disappoint, and the ragu is out of this world. Osawa is also a top hit that offers Japanese favorites like udon and sushi.
But it's not just about the food and charming buildings. Shopping is also a main event here. Colorado Boulevard and Green Street are both buzzing with chain stores and local boutiques. The Paseo, a chic open-air shopping plaza, mixes in art galleries and seasonal community events like car shows and makers markets. It's the perfect little town to spend a leisurely afternoon strolling around in the sun and popping into different places.
Planning your getaway to Old Pasadena
The most convenient way to get to Old Pasadena from out of state is by flying into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which is typically a 35-minute to 1-hour drive, depending on traffic. However, if you want to avoid landing in one of the worst airports in the world (why wouldn't you?), Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is far more relaxed and even closer to the area, located just 20 to 30 minutes away by car. If you're already in or near downtown L.A., there's also the option of taking the Metro Gold Line, which will connect you from Union Station to Old Pasadena directly.
Accommodations in Old Pasadena vary widely in price, ranging from around $150 to over $400 per night. We love The Langham Huntington, a luxe landmark hotel which also happens to be a 5-minute drive from one of Los Angeles' most important cultural destinations: the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. The Pasadena Hotel & Pool is another chic option, which includes not only an outdoor pool — a necessity for warmer months — but also one of the best breakfast burritos in the city. Whether you're coming for the cuisine, the charm, or stunning historic buildings, Old Pasadena proves that you don't need to stray too far from central Los Angeles for an idyllic afternoon.