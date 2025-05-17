France's Pleasantly Purple Village Is A Destination Brimming With Lavender Scents And Charming Streets
A vacation itinerary in the South of France usually involves stopping at the beachy shores of Nice, or perhaps even the glitzy Monaco, where you can pretend to live like James Bond at Monte Carlo's Hotel Metropole. But so much of the breathtaking landscape in southern France is yet to be discovered. Tucked amidst fragrant lavender fields and the dramatic Provence Alps is the enchanting village of Sault. Established around the 11th century, Sault is perched on a forested hill overlooking the verdant valley below, a bountiful land of black truffle and vineyards.
Golden meadows of wheat merge with endless rows of vivid lavender to form a colorful patchwork around the base of Mount Ventoux, a peak so monstrous it's called the "Giant of Provence". Explore the trails to the summit, or take in the fresh mountain air on horseback, returning to town for a taste of authentic Provençal cuisine; don't forget the lavender ice cream. For something more easygoing, spend the day wandering the meandering cobbled streets to the heart of the medieval town, where the old castle ramparts will make you feel like a knight on a magical quest.
Sault isn't the only spectacular countryside town in Provence. Only 30 minutes by car is Roussillon, one of France's "most beautiful villages," famed for its rich red cliffs. And just over an hour away is Avignon, another medieval fairytale town in Southern France and a great base for day trips to both Sault and Roussillon. Visit the delightful lavender farm right outside Sault at your own pace, or book a guided tour, which includes transportation from Avignon, free time to explore Sault, and a visit to the nearby lavender distillery. Consider staying in Sault for a few days to experience the laidback atmosphere of this mesmerizing region in France.
Sights to see in Sault, and where to eat
For a truly unforgettable experience, plan your travels to Sault around the Lavender Festival, which takes place annually on August 15. The event highlights the importance of lavender production in the region, and you'll see locals celebrating in full force. There's a lavender cutting competition and a host of lavender goodies for sale. Locals dressed in traditional costume add flair to the festivities. Don't miss the parade of horse-drawn carriages adorned with flowers. And once you're done splurging on lavender oils and honey, stop by the painting exhibition or the charming book fair.
If you're in Sault on a Wednesday, you'll catch the local farmer's market, a weekly ritual since the 16th century. Browse the fresh produce, pick up souvenirs, and snack on some delicious macarons. Next, visit the Notre Dame de la Tour church to explore the stunning Romanesque architecture, and stop by the Sault municipal museum to see the fascinating collection of ancient Roman artifacts, Egyptian treasures (including a mummy), and quaint paintings by local artists.
You can't leave Sault without savoring the mouthwatering local cuisine. Sugary pastries can be found at L'art Du Pain just down the street from the Notre Dame church. Highly rated on Google, this patisserie serves everything from a classic pain au chocolat and almond croissants to fig and raspberry tarts and, of course, lavender bread. Grab dinner at Le Petit Jardin; while the Mediterranean fare may be simple, it's deliciously fresh, and you can dine al fresco in the garden. Try the Restaurant Le Louvre for refined dishes like salmon gravlax and snail vol-au-vent, or the asparagus cream if you fancy something vegetarian. Dishes are prepared with locally sourced seasonal ingredients, particularly tomatoes and eggplants in the summer, taking you on an unforgettable culinary journey.
Planning your trip to Sault
To get to Sault, the easiest way is by flying to Marseille Provence Airport, then renting a car for the roughly two-hour drive. Flights to Marseille leave daily from major hubs including New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Public transport from Marseille to Sault is available, which involves multiple transfers between the high-speed train and local buses, but driving will offer the most convenience for leisurely travel. If you're feeling adventurous, you could also fly to Paris and drive for about 7 hours to reach Sault, exploring the French landscape as you go. Once in Sault, the town is easily navigated by foot, but a great way to see the lavender fields is to rent a bicycle from the main supermarket, as cycling paths between the lavender fields allow you to fully appreciate the natural beauty without worrying about where to park your car.
If you're considering staying overnight, the Le Mas de Lavandes guest house is a great choice. This quaint stone villa offers romantic views of the lavender fields, with a terrace for outdoor dining and a garden. Top reviews on Booking.com praise the friendly host and incredible location. Another option is the Maison Léonard du Ventoux, situated within a spellbinding old building. Guest rooms are elegantly furnished with a touch of modern amenities and retro accents, plus tiled floors and spacious beds. Not only is breakfast included with stays, but the property also boasts its own bar, and guests can make use of an inner courtyard for relaxing. No matter your plans, get ready for a truly enchanting adventure in the French countryside, swirling with the sweet aroma of lavender.