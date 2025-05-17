France's Pleasantly Purple Village Is A Destination Brimming With Lavender Scents And Charming Streets

A vacation itinerary in the South of France usually involves stopping at the beachy shores of Nice, or perhaps even the glitzy Monaco, where you can pretend to live like James Bond at Monte Carlo's Hotel Metropole. But so much of the breathtaking landscape in southern France is yet to be discovered. Tucked amidst fragrant lavender fields and the dramatic Provence Alps is the enchanting village of Sault. Established around the 11th century, Sault is perched on a forested hill overlooking the verdant valley below, a bountiful land of black truffle and vineyards.

Golden meadows of wheat merge with endless rows of vivid lavender to form a colorful patchwork around the base of Mount Ventoux, a peak so monstrous it's called the "Giant of Provence". Explore the trails to the summit, or take in the fresh mountain air on horseback, returning to town for a taste of authentic Provençal cuisine; don't forget the lavender ice cream. For something more easygoing, spend the day wandering the meandering cobbled streets to the heart of the medieval town, where the old castle ramparts will make you feel like a knight on a magical quest.

Sault isn't the only spectacular countryside town in Provence. Only 30 minutes by car is Roussillon, one of France's "most beautiful villages," famed for its rich red cliffs. And just over an hour away is Avignon, another medieval fairytale town in Southern France and a great base for day trips to both Sault and Roussillon. Visit the delightful lavender farm right outside Sault at your own pace, or book a guided tour, which includes transportation from Avignon, free time to explore Sault, and a visit to the nearby lavender distillery. Consider staying in Sault for a few days to experience the laidback atmosphere of this mesmerizing region in France.