The Town In Southern France With A Fairytale Backdrop And Crowd-Free Shopping, Per Rick Steves

Although the region is best known for the chic beach towns of the French Riviera, the south of France is full of small charming towns like Avignon. Despite being thousands of years old, this town has a youthful attitude. Travel expert Rick Steves wrote about Avignon on his website, saying the place "looks and feels like the backdrop of a medieval fairy tale." The town is best known for the Palais des Papes, or the Papal Palace, the largest Gothic palace in the world. It was the temporary seat of the Roman Catholic papacy in the 14th century. However, Steves promises, "Avignon has plenty to offer beyond history."

Look past the scale of Avignon's medieval legacy and you will find a pedestrian-friendly center full of boutiques and wine bars in unexpected locations. That walkability and plentitude of small businesses and restaurants helps Avignon feel far smaller than it actually is. From Marseille, Avignon is only 40 minutes away by train, perfect if you're planning a day trip. The town also makes a good stop on a larger tour of Southern France that might take you through the lavender fields of Provence or the little-known corner of the Languedoc. In general, you don't need more than a half day to see the main sights of Avignon, but it's not a bad idea to stay the night and take your time to soak up the atmosphere and walk off the wine buzz.