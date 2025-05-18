Washington's Once-Booming Mining Town Is Now An Outdoor Enthusiast's Paradise Near Mt. Rainier

Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to visiting Carbonado, as you'll most likely want to hike Mount Rainier. If this is the case, then you have many options for hiking as there are 260 miles of trails open at Mount Rainier. These trails bring visitors to a variety of scenic views, including an old-growth forest as well lakes and streams throughout. It is worth noting that pets and bicycles are not allowed on the park trails. One opportunity you might take as a visitor is trying the the 93-mile rewardingly scenic Wonderland Trail, which offers a potentially exhausting climb but breathtaking views as your compensation.

After completing your hike, you'll want to rest, and Carbonado has you covered for lodging. Carbon Country's Shady Rest is a cozy bed and breakfast located at the foot of Mount Rainier and features three delightfully charming rooms that are respectively named the John Wayne Suite, The Garden Room, and The Victorian Room. Each room has a private bathroom and views of the natural landscape that will make you forget the bustle of everyday life. The Inn's prices range from $149 to $179 per night, and the bed and breakfast offers access to the nearby rainforest trails of Carbon River – and more food, as the Carlson Block Pizzeria is fewer than 3 miles away, as is Simple Goodness Soda Shop.

If the rooms are all booked up at Carbon Country's Shady Rest, then the town of Buckley is less than 8 miles away. There you'll find the Buckley Inn; prices start at $100 a night for a room. There's also an Econo Lodge that has rooms starting at $108, and you'll be 9 miles away from the White River Amphitheater, a venue that boasts performances from a diverse collection of big name artists like Halsey, Weird Al, and Cyndi Lauper.