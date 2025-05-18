Washington's Once-Booming Mining Town Is Now An Outdoor Enthusiast's Paradise Near Mt. Rainier
About 50 miles southeast of Seattle sits the town of Carbonado, Washington. While Seattle is certainly a popular city that garners a lot of the spotlight, the breathtaking mountain of Mount Rainier, also dubbed the 'crown of the pacific northwest,' is often cited as a must-visit for travelers coming into the Evergreen State. While there are several ways into Mount Rainier National Park, including the Stevens Canyon entrance, there is also the Carbon River entrance; here, Carbonado serves as the last town before reaching that entry, though the Carbon River entrance is currently closed as of May 2025.
With a population of just over 600 people as of 2023, Carbonado is a small-town charmer for any visitor. At the turn of the century, Carbonado was home to a bustling coal mining community, but that changed as time went on. Though it is no longer a booming mining town, Carbonado remains a perfect escape for travelers seeking all the adventure that Mount Rainier has to offer. The best way to travel to Carbonado is to fly to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and, from the airport, drive to the city, which is a distance of around 40 miles.
Other than walking around the town, driving will be your best option when you're in Carbonado, as there is limited public transit.
Carbonado's coal mining history and places to eat
While we've previously covered towns with historic coal mining backdrops like Altus, Arkansas, Carbonado has a particularly fascinating history with coal mining, as the mineral sustained their economy for decades. The town began extracting coal in the mid-to-late 19th century, and by the 20th century, with coal mining in full swing, Carbonado saw an increased interest in their coal, especially as World War I necessitated a demand for the mineral. These orders for coal resulted in a solid economy for Carbonado; new schools were created and new homes were built.The end of World War I and 20th century occurrences like worker discontent and the Great Depression greatly damaged the coal mining industry in Carbonado, and the practice faded as industrial progress and new opportunities arose; the lesser-grade coal produced in Carbonado was no longer needed.
A visitor can find some welcoming spots for a bite to eat in Carbonado. The Carbonado Saloon on Pershing Avenue is the perfect place to dine if you're looking for a vibe that feels like you're eating at a saloon that was established in 1889 – because this saloon was founded exactly then. The cozy eatery offers bar food like burgers and handmade fries while giving visitors the chance to partake in a game of pool, listen to the jukebox, and enjoy their beer garden. About 6 miles away, you can also find Trailside Connections Espresso in South Prairie, where visitors can enjoy the family-owned coffee stand that serves coffee, smoothies, and themed beverages.
Where to stay and what to do in Carbonado
Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to visiting Carbonado, as you'll most likely want to hike Mount Rainier. If this is the case, then you have many options for hiking as there are 260 miles of trails open at Mount Rainier. These trails bring visitors to a variety of scenic views, including an old-growth forest as well lakes and streams throughout. It is worth noting that pets and bicycles are not allowed on the park trails. One opportunity you might take as a visitor is trying the the 93-mile rewardingly scenic Wonderland Trail, which offers a potentially exhausting climb but breathtaking views as your compensation.
After completing your hike, you'll want to rest, and Carbonado has you covered for lodging. Carbon Country's Shady Rest is a cozy bed and breakfast located at the foot of Mount Rainier and features three delightfully charming rooms that are respectively named the John Wayne Suite, The Garden Room, and The Victorian Room. Each room has a private bathroom and views of the natural landscape that will make you forget the bustle of everyday life. The Inn's prices range from $149 to $179 per night, and the bed and breakfast offers access to the nearby rainforest trails of Carbon River – and more food, as the Carlson Block Pizzeria is fewer than 3 miles away, as is Simple Goodness Soda Shop.
If the rooms are all booked up at Carbon Country's Shady Rest, then the town of Buckley is less than 8 miles away. There you'll find the Buckley Inn; prices start at $100 a night for a room. There's also an Econo Lodge that has rooms starting at $108, and you'll be 9 miles away from the White River Amphitheater, a venue that boasts performances from a diverse collection of big name artists like Halsey, Weird Al, and Cyndi Lauper.