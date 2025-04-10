The Heart Of Arkansas' Wine Country Is A Historic Coal Mining Town With Galleries, Shops, And Restaurants
When most people think of Arkansas, they do not picture wine country. Places like Oregon, New York, and the world-famous Napa Valley in California typically dominate U.S. wine discussion, but a lesser-known region in America's heartland has been quietly turning grapes into wine for over 100 years. That region, tucked at the edge of the Ozark National Forest, is Altus, where European immigrants brought their winemaking traditions and turned them into thriving family businesses.
Altus was built on coal mining and wine making. Immigrants and their American descendants have carved a life from the rocks of middle America and poured it into a glass for our enjoyment. The next time you want to get away, consider heading here to sample the fruits of their labor. Make sure you pack comfy shoes, a few relaxing wine-sippin' outfits, sunscreen, and a designated driver. Don't worry — they won't need to drive you very far. Two iconic wineries with authentic European food are within minutes of Altus' quaint town square that harkens back to the days the west was won.
It's easy to get to Altus via I-40. From the west, you can get there in just 45 minutes of driving from the Fort Smith Regional Airport, and from the east, the town is about two hours down the highway from Little Rock. If you're renting a car, consider coming in from the Fort Smith side. Little Rock is the priciest city in the U.S. to rent a car during fall. No matter which way you come in, it's an easy drive without much traffic, cruising along smooth hills and rolling farmland into the foothills of the Ozarks.
Taste your way through Arkansas' wine country
A welcome sign at the edge of town proudly declares Altus "the Wine Capitol of Arkansas," thanks to its geographical location. The land here was begging to grow grapes, and two families, the Posts and the Widerkehrs, responded to the call. Their wineries started back in the 1800s, and their descendants still own and operate the businesses today.
Head to the Post winery first to sample some of the vineyard's 30 varieties of wines, muscadine, and grape juices. After, mosey on down to where the Widerkehr family converted the original hand-dug wine cellar into a delicious restaurant. Dine on Swiss sausage and quiche Lorraine inside the dark and temperate atmosphere listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Several wineries have opened up more recently. If you've got an appetite for more sampling after Widerkehr, head back towards town and enjoy complimentary tastings at the Mount Bethel Winery, known for its fantastic port wines. Grab a bottle of Big Daddy Tawny Port to take home as a nightcap. Post and Mount Bethel wineries close at 5 p.m., but Widerkehr Village stays open until 8 and even 9 on the weekends, when you can catch the occasional special event and live band in The Grape Lounge at Widerkehr Wine Cellars.
Other things to do in Altus
The areas surrounding Altus have provided more than just great viticulture. It also cultivates a great vacation. The Ozarks are one of Samatha Brown's favorite midwestern fall vacation hot spots, and Altus is located right next to the Ozark National Forest. But what truly makes Altus worth a stop is its history. Once you've checked in and settled down, head to Altus City Park to browse the memorial statues of the coal miners and soldiers who initially settled here. After you've got a feel for the place, check out the Altus Heritage House Museum. This building literally preserves Altus' history, displaying early mining equipment inside a converted German-American Bank.
Another great nod to Altus' European roots is waiting on the hillside at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Part functioning church and part historical artifact, St. Mary's was carved from locally quarried sandstone in 1879 by Reverend Beatus Maria Ziswyler of the Congregation of Precious Blood. Benedictine monks of New Subiaco then cared for it and finished it off in a Roman style, complete with Sistine Chapel-style murals that create a European-style holy place in the middle of Arkansas.
If you get hungry while checking out all this history, Altus has the Owls Roost Cafe for lunch and Alligator Rays Cajun Sports Bar for dinner. Both places keep their menu simple and prices low to serve as great options for hungry travelers. At the end of the day, most of Altus' action is at Tommy Deans, a laidback bar with pool, karaoke, and occasional live music until 2 a.m.