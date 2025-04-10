The Heart Of Arkansas' Wine Country Is A Historic Coal Mining Town With Galleries, Shops, And Restaurants

When most people think of Arkansas, they do not picture wine country. Places like Oregon, New York, and the world-famous Napa Valley in California typically dominate U.S. wine discussion, but a lesser-known region in America's heartland has been quietly turning grapes into wine for over 100 years. That region, tucked at the edge of the Ozark National Forest, is Altus, where European immigrants brought their winemaking traditions and turned them into thriving family businesses.

Altus was built on coal mining and wine making. Immigrants and their American descendants have carved a life from the rocks of middle America and poured it into a glass for our enjoyment. The next time you want to get away, consider heading here to sample the fruits of their labor. Make sure you pack comfy shoes, a few relaxing wine-sippin' outfits, sunscreen, and a designated driver. Don't worry — they won't need to drive you very far. Two iconic wineries with authentic European food are within minutes of Altus' quaint town square that harkens back to the days the west was won.

It's easy to get to Altus via I-40. From the west, you can get there in just 45 minutes of driving from the Fort Smith Regional Airport, and from the east, the town is about two hours down the highway from Little Rock. If you're renting a car, consider coming in from the Fort Smith side. Little Rock is the priciest city in the U.S. to rent a car during fall. No matter which way you come in, it's an easy drive without much traffic, cruising along smooth hills and rolling farmland into the foothills of the Ozarks.