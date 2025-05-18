'America's Aquarium In Stone' Brims With Fascinating Fossils In A Once-Vast, Glistening Lake In Wyoming

Things are rough out there, so it's likely you want to unplug from everything going on in the modern world for a bit on vacation. One place you can do that involves a journey far into the past. In southwest Wyoming, you'll find an astonishingly beautiful place to explore not only the landscape, but an area that was once a vast, glistening lake. Fossil Butte National Monument has been called an "American aquarium in stone" by the National Park Service because this former lake houses an absolute treasure trove of fossils, particularly of fish, though you'll also find plants and insects, and sometimes even a mammal.

Around 52 million years ago, this lake became the perfect place to preserve these creatures and plants. Though it was a freshwater lake, there was a layer of saltwater on the bottom, which meant anything that died and drifted down there wasn't scavenged by other creatures who couldn't tolerate the salt content. In addition, cyanobacteria, which need light for photosynthesis, lived at the bottom and would grow over anything that landed there to get to the sun. Add in limestone sediment on the bottom from storms, and millenia later, you've got fossils.

If you want to see these fossils, you can visit the Fossil Butte National Monument visitor center museum and check out some of the 300 fossils on display. This area represents one of the world's largest deposits of freshwater fish fossils, though it's also given us animals like alligators, bats, turtles, and even small horses. You can enjoy ranger-led programs in the summer, and join the Fossil Butte Quarry Program when you visit to help collect them. You can't keep the fossils, but there are other places that let you.