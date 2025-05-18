New Hampshire's Golden Pond Is An Uncrowded Lake Brimming With Nature, Scenery, And Seclusion

For those who want to get straight onto the water, there are several marinas at Squam Lake. Holderness Harbor rents pontoons, whalers, and specialty boats, and offers summer and fall discounts. Head to the Squam Lakes Association if you're in a paddling mood. They rent canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. Prices there start at $12 an hour for a canoe and kayak rental, and $15 an hour for a paddleboard.

Be careful as you glide over Squam Lake's beautiful blue depths, especially on windy days when the waves can become choppy. The wide-open expanses of lake can make you feel as if you have the whole lake to yourself, though. If you're paddling in Little Squam Lake, make a stop at Town Beach on the southern end. For a $4 fee you can take a load off at the calm inlet where soft, sparkling sand meets the lake's rippling edges. The beach also has a volleyball court, funnel ball station, and a designated swimming area. If you're coming by land, it's less than a five-minute drive from Ashland, off Route 3.

You don't want to miss out on the wonderful trails Squam Lake has to offer, either. The Five Finger Point trail is a family-friendly, hour-long hike that starts in Holderness off Pinehurst Road. The trail Takes you past blueberry bushes and birds perched overhead, while the five "fingers" of the hike offer scenic views of the Squam Lake's islands, undulating hills, and lush wetlands. You may also come across cliff jumpers at Rattlesnake Cove Jumping Rock, or want to try the leap yourself — the launch point makes for some exhilaratingly splashy jumps.