New Hampshire's Golden Pond Is An Uncrowded Lake Brimming With Nature, Scenery, And Seclusion
New Hampshire has no shortage of lakes. The state's nearly 1,000 lakes are geologic remnants of glaciers that melted 15,000 years ago. Today these natural paradises are bastions of recreational activities like swimming, boating, and even share in part of America's longest paddle trail. However, Squam Lake, the second largest lake in New Hampshire, is particularly special for its natural features, beginning with the fact that it's two lakes in one, Big Squam Lake and Little Squam Lake, which are separated by a channel.
Squam Lake is situated nicely south of the White Mountains. There are lots of small, scenic towns in the area, and Squam Lake stretches for 6,791 acres between Holderness and Sandwich. It reaches depths of up to 99 feet, surrounds dozens of islands, and borders sandy beaches. Away from the shore, you'll encounter flower-filled gardens, marshlands, and hilltop trails that offer panoramic views. It makes sense that the award-winning 1980s film "On Golden Pond" that catapulted the lake into popularity, dubbed the locale as "golden."
Boat, swim, and watch for wildlife at Squam Lake
For those who want to get straight onto the water, there are several marinas at Squam Lake. Holderness Harbor rents pontoons, whalers, and specialty boats, and offers summer and fall discounts. Head to the Squam Lakes Association if you're in a paddling mood. They rent canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards. Prices there start at $12 an hour for a canoe and kayak rental, and $15 an hour for a paddleboard.
Be careful as you glide over Squam Lake's beautiful blue depths, especially on windy days when the waves can become choppy. The wide-open expanses of lake can make you feel as if you have the whole lake to yourself, though. If you're paddling in Little Squam Lake, make a stop at Town Beach on the southern end. For a $4 fee you can take a load off at the calm inlet where soft, sparkling sand meets the lake's rippling edges. The beach also has a volleyball court, funnel ball station, and a designated swimming area. If you're coming by land, it's less than a five-minute drive from Ashland, off Route 3.
You don't want to miss out on the wonderful trails Squam Lake has to offer, either. The Five Finger Point trail is a family-friendly, hour-long hike that starts in Holderness off Pinehurst Road. The trail Takes you past blueberry bushes and birds perched overhead, while the five "fingers" of the hike offer scenic views of the Squam Lake's islands, undulating hills, and lush wetlands. You may also come across cliff jumpers at Rattlesnake Cove Jumping Rock, or want to try the leap yourself — the launch point makes for some exhilaratingly splashy jumps.
Take your time and stay overnight at Squam Lake
There's no reason to limit your visit to Squam Lake to just one day, especially when there are so many lodging options nearby. The cabin-style rooms at Woodstock Inn Brewery keep the lakeside, rustic vibes going, while The Wolfeboro Inn offers grand rooms with modern furnishings. You may also want to consider Squam Lake Inn, a friendly, family-owned New Hampshire hotel, just minutes from the shore.
The plush, comfortable rooms and country-style design flourishes at Squam Lake Inn will make you feel right at home. Pour yourself a bath in clawfoot tubs, and in colder months, cozy up to the fireplaces. Fresh fruits and juices are served with the inn's daily-changing breakfasts, which have been described as "absolutely fabulous" on Google. Blueberry pancakes and apple cider French toast bake also feature on the menu, and the inn's on-site herb garden enhances each dish on offer to near perfection.
For all of its nature and feelings of seclusion, Squam Lake isn't as far-flung as you might imagine. It's just over an hour north of Concord, and under a two-hour drive from Boston.