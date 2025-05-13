An Underrated New Hampshire Town Brims With Ample Incredible Trails And Small-Town Charm

Located just 11 minutes away from the cozy and artsy town of Tamworth, the village of Madison, New Hampshire, is something of an underrated gem. It sits between two of the most visited regions of the state: the scenic and rugged White Mountains to the north, and the beautiful Lakes Region to the south. These regions contain oft visited destinations, like the mountaintop mansion known as the Castle in the Clouds and the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in North Conway. As such, Madison can feel a little tucked away ... which is exactly why you should give it a visit.

Originally part of the neighboring town of Eaton, Madison, became its own entity in 1852. The town has many historic inns from its days as a stagecoach center. Today the town, which lies just about an hour and a half north of Manchester and the same time west of Portland, Maine, is a quiet and respectful community that nevertheless boasts some truly incredible trails and plenty of small town charm.

Driving along NH Route 16, you can get a feel for the place as you pass by the remnants of old farms, and occasionally catch a glimpse of the towering White Mountains to the north. There are a number of Airbnb rentals in the area, so you can spend plenty of time in any season exploring this quieter corner of New Hampshire's busiest tourist regions.