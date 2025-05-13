An Underrated New Hampshire Town Brims With Ample Incredible Trails And Small-Town Charm
Located just 11 minutes away from the cozy and artsy town of Tamworth, the village of Madison, New Hampshire, is something of an underrated gem. It sits between two of the most visited regions of the state: the scenic and rugged White Mountains to the north, and the beautiful Lakes Region to the south. These regions contain oft visited destinations, like the mountaintop mansion known as the Castle in the Clouds and the White Mountain Hotel and Resort in North Conway. As such, Madison can feel a little tucked away ... which is exactly why you should give it a visit.
Originally part of the neighboring town of Eaton, Madison, became its own entity in 1852. The town has many historic inns from its days as a stagecoach center. Today the town, which lies just about an hour and a half north of Manchester and the same time west of Portland, Maine, is a quiet and respectful community that nevertheless boasts some truly incredible trails and plenty of small town charm.
Driving along NH Route 16, you can get a feel for the place as you pass by the remnants of old farms, and occasionally catch a glimpse of the towering White Mountains to the north. There are a number of Airbnb rentals in the area, so you can spend plenty of time in any season exploring this quieter corner of New Hampshire's busiest tourist regions.
Scenic trails and a really big rock
Those looking for an outdoor adventure could not do better than to come to New Hampshire. The Granite State is home to many iconic hikes like Mount Monadnock, one of the most beloved and climbed mountains in the world. Further north, in Madison, there is another enormous slab of granite that, while smaller than a mountain, nevertheless inspires the same awe and appreciation.
Known as Madison Boulder, this gigantic rock is a marvel left behind by the enormous, ice-age glaciers that carved New England. Standing at 23 feet high, 37 feet wide, and 83 feet across, and estimated to weigh over 5,000 tons, the Madison Boulder is beloved by locals and visiting hikers alike. The attached 17-acre natural area contains a few easy trails around the boulder, and is open to the public year-round at no cost.
The town of Madison lists several town maintained trails that vary in length and difficulty. The Goodwin Forest Loop is a 2.6-mile trail around Goodwin Town Forest, which is in the south of town by Silver Lake. The Madison Cascades is a one mile hike that leads to a stunning waterfall that is just begging for a photograph. All of these trails can be found very easily via brochures you can pick up at the Conservation Commission offices, or print online.
Madison's small town charm
Madison is a far cry from Portsmouth, the New Hampshire city that Samantha Brown recommends for shopping and good eats. There aren't many independent stores or artsy vibes in Madison. On the contrary, it's an incredibly quiet town. However, that is where its charm lies. There isn't anything flashy about Madison. It's just a small, mountain village where you can have good old fun any time of year.
One of the best places to visit in all of Madison is the King Pine Resort. A thriving ski area in the winter and a hiking resort during the summer, King Pine offers tons of outdoor recreation opportunities for families. The attached Purity Springs Resorts boasts great rooms, great rates, and an excellent dining option. If you want to find food in town, check out the Madison Community Market and Deli, where you can grab a pizza, subs, sandwiches, and provisions for your stay in Madison.
Then, of course, there is Silver Lake, a substantial lake that has three town beaches. There, you can take on activities like paddling and fishing, while also admiring the stunning views of nearby Mount Chocorua. Whether you're passing through for a day or spending a week, meandering around Silver Lake is a Madison must. So, for those looking for a quiet NH getaway in a cozy, unassuming town with excellent recreation opportunities, Madison is the place to be.