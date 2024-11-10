Hidden Within The Peaks Of New Hampshire's White Mountains Is An Elegant, Family-Owned Resort
New Hampshire, the safest state in America, is full of historic charm and scenic beauty. Featuring beautiful mountain hikes and hidden towns with endless outdoor thrills, the White Mountains region boasts some of the state's most idyllic attractions. There is also a treasure trove of quaint mountain towns to explore, dotted with covered bridges and storied streets lined with historic buildings. Ranking in the Top 10 on USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards list for "Best Small Town for Adventure" in 2020, the historic town of North Conway is one of New Hampshire's most beloved destinations.
If you want to discover everything North Conway has to offer, White Mountain Hotel & Resort is an enchanting home base that exudes elegance and natural beauty. Surrounded by majestic mountains and lush emerald forests, its secluded location is close to an abundance of hiking trails and outdoor activities. It's also under a 10-minute drive to town, where an array of shops, eateries, and other quaint delights await.
White Mountain Hotel's gorgeous grounds
You'll receive a warm welcome at the family-owned resort, wrapped in the embrace of panoramic mountain views and picturesque forests providing a secluded atmosphere. Settle into your choice of lodgings, ranging from cozy standard rooms to luxurious suites with commanding views. Each room reservation comes with a full breakfast and access to resort amenities that include a private spa, an outdoor heated pool, hot tub, fire pit, and a game room.
There are also two on-site restaurants boasting delicious cuisine. For a fine dining experience, make a reservation at Ledges Restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner alongside breathtaking nature views. For more casual vibes, grab a table or bar stool at the Tullamore Tavern, serving classic fare in an Irish pub-style setting.
To add some extra flair to your stay, there are a number of specials and packages to choose from. If you're with your sweetie, book the Romance Package, which includes a romantic dinner for two in the Ledges Restaurant, and chocolate-dipped strawberries and champagne upon arrival. If you're a golfer, choose the Golf Package and take advantage of the resort's gorgeous 18-hole course. Whatever your vibe is, White Mountain Hotel & Resort has something to satisfy every traveler.
Explore the White Mountains region
Though you'll find plenty to experience without leaving the resort, there's even more to discover in the surrounding area. If you want to get outdoors, take a scenic hike at the nearby Echo Lake State Park. The trail around the lake leads to the top of Cathedral Ledge, which grants spectacular views across the White Mountains and the Saco River Valley. You can also admire the scenery by train. Just hop aboard the Conway Scenic Railroad, which offers excursions including the 55-minute Conway Valley Train Ride, and the 5-hour Mountaineer Train Ride.
For small-town adventures, head to North Conway. Strolling its historic streets, you'll find old-fashioned shops like Zeb's General Store and Richard M. Plusch Antiques & Appraisals. You'll also find unique eateries like the Muddy Moose Restaurant, which serves comfort food in a rustic locale adorned with cabin-style furnishings. If you're a vino lover, sip a glass of handcrafted wine at the White Mountain Winery.
Before you head back to the resort, make sure you pass through a covered bridge or two. There are four classic New England covered bridges in the area, including the red-and-white Swift River Covered Bridge, and the romantic Jackson Covered Bridge, also known as the Honeymoon Bridge.