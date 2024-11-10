Hidden Within The Peaks Of New Hampshire's White Mountains Is An Elegant, Family-Owned Resort

New Hampshire, the safest state in America, is full of historic charm and scenic beauty. Featuring beautiful mountain hikes and hidden towns with endless outdoor thrills, the White Mountains region boasts some of the state's most idyllic attractions. There is also a treasure trove of quaint mountain towns to explore, dotted with covered bridges and storied streets lined with historic buildings. Ranking in the Top 10 on USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards list for "Best Small Town for Adventure" in 2020, the historic town of North Conway is one of New Hampshire's most beloved destinations.

If you want to discover everything North Conway has to offer, White Mountain Hotel & Resort is an enchanting home base that exudes elegance and natural beauty. Surrounded by majestic mountains and lush emerald forests, its secluded location is close to an abundance of hiking trails and outdoor activities. It's also under a 10-minute drive to town, where an array of shops, eateries, and other quaint delights await.