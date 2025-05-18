A Top-Rated, All-Inclusive Hideaway In Cancun Offers Luxe Suites And Five-Star Romance
At Beloved Playa Mujeres, "love" is the key word. This all-inclusive, adults-only resort caters to couples and its facilities are devoted to fanning the flames of romance. Thanks to its beachside location north of downtown Cancun, nature provides many of the fixings, including blue-sea vistas, a white-sand beach, and Caribbean breezes. Beloved Playa Mujeres supplies the rest, with 109 suites, five restaurants, six bars and lounges, three swimming pools, four outdoor Jacuzzis, and a full spa loaded with couples treatments. Honeymoons and anniversaries are a particular specialty, with two levels of packages for each. The resort offers an extensive roster of couple-focused activities, including excursions to some of the best snorkeling spots in Cancun.
That said, couples who prefer to simply hang the "do not disturb" sign and squirrel away have all they need to do so, even in the smallest suites of 960 square feet. In-suite Jacuzzis, plunge pools, private terraces, and balconies are among the regular room amenities in the creamy white suites, alongside marble bathrooms with double rain showers, L'Occitane bath products, lounge furniture, a pillow menu, unlimited drinks and snacks, and daily fresh fruit. The 24-hour room service can supply the rest. However, staying behind closed doors may ultimately become impossible, owing to the many resort enticements just a few steps away.
Romantic experiences at Beloved Playa Mujeres
One good thing to know before stepping out is that Beloved Playa Mujeres aims to chillax. This is not the place for conga lines or spring break festivities. Instead, intimacy and tranquility rules, and is even enforced. For example, portable speakers are not permitted in public areas of the resort. This also translates to smaller seating areas and fewer games of beer pong than the party-hearty affairs at other Cancun resorts. These values set the tone for the pools and beach, on-site restaurants — French gourmet, Italian, steakhouse, fish and seafood, and Mexican street food — and cocktail and caffeine bars, including one swim-up. Then there's the 35,000-square-foot spa dispensing massages, traditional Mexican healing rituals, full-body wraps, aromatherapy, facials, and more. As you might expect, staying at a resort of this caliber doesn't come cheap — rates at Beloved Playa Mujeres range from $700 to over $1,000 per night.
Off-site activities are also part of the Beloved Playa Mujeres experience — with a romantic focus, of course. These include scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, yacht cruises, 18 holes of golf at the Greg Norman-designed Playa Mujeres Golf Club, racket sports, and guided fat biking tours. Downtown Cancun and Playa Delfines — a stretch of Caribbean coast famed for sunbathing, swimming, and dolphin-spotting — are about a 30-minute drive away, as is Cancun International Airport (CUN). Adding an hour or two to that will also get you to the shopping fun of Playa del Carmen, and the chic beach town of Tulum with the whitest sand in the world.