A Top-Rated, All-Inclusive Hideaway In Cancun Offers Luxe Suites And Five-Star Romance

At Beloved Playa Mujeres, "love" is the key word. This all-inclusive, adults-only resort caters to couples and its facilities are devoted to fanning the flames of romance. Thanks to its beachside location north of downtown Cancun, nature provides many of the fixings, including blue-sea vistas, a white-sand beach, and Caribbean breezes. Beloved Playa Mujeres supplies the rest, with 109 suites, five restaurants, six bars and lounges, three swimming pools, four outdoor Jacuzzis, and a full spa loaded with couples treatments. Honeymoons and anniversaries are a particular specialty, with two levels of packages for each. The resort offers an extensive roster of couple-focused activities, including excursions to some of the best snorkeling spots in Cancun.

That said, couples who prefer to simply hang the "do not disturb" sign and squirrel away have all they need to do so, even in the smallest suites of 960 square feet. In-suite Jacuzzis, plunge pools, private terraces, and balconies are among the regular room amenities in the creamy white suites, alongside marble bathrooms with double rain showers, L'Occitane bath products, lounge furniture, a pillow menu, unlimited drinks and snacks, and daily fresh fruit. The 24-hour room service can supply the rest. However, staying behind closed doors may ultimately become impossible, owing to the many resort enticements just a few steps away.