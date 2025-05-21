One Of Europe's Friendliest Towns Offers Delicious Tapas And Hiking Trails In The Spanish Hills

If you're heading to Spain this summer, there's a lot to expect from their record-breaking travel season. No matter the season, in fact, you're probably wondering which city is the best to travel to, considering that Spain's tourism is on the rise. According to travel writer Rick Steves, Southern Spain hides the most beautiful white hill towns, and Cazorla is a secret treasure yet to be discovered by tourists. It's not only stunning, but Booking.com also ranked it as one of the world's most welcoming cities for 2025.

The quickest way to reach it is to fly into Granada and drive about two hours northeast, or if you're visiting what Steves calls Spain's "soulful" and vibrant city of Seville, it's just over a three-hour drive. Cazorla strikes the perfect balance between stunning natural landscapes, rich historical charm, and a vibrant culinary scene. It's tucked away in the ruins of Santa Maria, giving the city a medieval charm that feels like stepping back in time, where history whispers from every stone and archway.

With gorgeous views at every turn, the city invites you to slow down and savor life with its tapas and incredible hiking trails. Start your day with a delicious small plate, then lace up your hiking boots to see Spain's largest protected natural park, where scenic trails wind through pine forests, waterfalls, and dramatic mountain cliffs.