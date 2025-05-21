One Of Europe's Friendliest Towns Offers Delicious Tapas And Hiking Trails In The Spanish Hills
If you're heading to Spain this summer, there's a lot to expect from their record-breaking travel season. No matter the season, in fact, you're probably wondering which city is the best to travel to, considering that Spain's tourism is on the rise. According to travel writer Rick Steves, Southern Spain hides the most beautiful white hill towns, and Cazorla is a secret treasure yet to be discovered by tourists. It's not only stunning, but Booking.com also ranked it as one of the world's most welcoming cities for 2025.
The quickest way to reach it is to fly into Granada and drive about two hours northeast, or if you're visiting what Steves calls Spain's "soulful" and vibrant city of Seville, it's just over a three-hour drive. Cazorla strikes the perfect balance between stunning natural landscapes, rich historical charm, and a vibrant culinary scene. It's tucked away in the ruins of Santa Maria, giving the city a medieval charm that feels like stepping back in time, where history whispers from every stone and archway.
With gorgeous views at every turn, the city invites you to slow down and savor life with its tapas and incredible hiking trails. Start your day with a delicious small plate, then lace up your hiking boots to see Spain's largest protected natural park, where scenic trails wind through pine forests, waterfalls, and dramatic mountain cliffs.
Cazorla's incredible scenery and where to hike
In the Andalusia region, you'll find a diverse array of trails that showcase its stunning natural landscapes. Cazorla is home to the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas Natural Park, the largest protected area in the country and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1983, according to Spain's official tourism website. The awe-inspiring mountains offer hikers panoramic views, hidden waterfalls, and winding paths that display the park's rugged beauty and wondrous pockets of paradise.
Within the park's perimeter, you'll find the Río Borosa Trail, leading adventurers along crystal-clear waters to a breathtaking view of a cascading waterfall. It's not only beginner-friendly, but it also ranks as the top attraction in Cazorla on TripAdvisor. Another notable, more moderate hike is the route to Pico Gilillo, the highest peak in the Sierra de Cazorla. Those who climb the trail will stumble upon a magnificent 360-degree view of the surrounding terrain.
Whether you're a seasoned trekker or a casual walker, the trails offer an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature and explore one of Spain's most captivating regions. It will also have you work up an appetite to taste the city's mouthwatering food scene.
Exploring Cazorla's culinary delights
While Cazorla's natural beauty draws in hikers and nature lovers from around the world, its culinary scene is the heart of the city's culture. And, when you're in Spain, you know one thing is always for sure: tapas. In Cazorla, tapas aren't just small plates; they're a way of life. You'll find them at any local bar or restaurant, and in some places, they'll even give you a complimentary small plate served alongside your drink.
From tender carne de monte (wild game stew) to morcilla (blood sausage), or crispy slices of jamón serrano, the meals are rustic, hearty, and full of flavor. Aside from game meat, olives are especially prized in this region, as Cazorla is surrounded by olive groves. The area produces some of the finest extra virgin olive oil in Spain, drizzled on many dishes, lending a rich, fruity depth to every bite.
The best way to experience Cazorla's tapas is to hop from bar to bar in the town's historic center, where friendly locals gather, conversations flow easily, and each stop brings a new culinary surprise. Whether you're refueling after a day of hiking or simply soaking up the town's slow pace, Cazorla is the hidden gem you didn't know you were looking for, but will be glad you found.