Brooklyn's Best-Kept Secrets Are Now Two Of The Hottest Neighborhoods In America
For quite some time, Brooklyn has been home to newly chic neighborhoods, from edgy and trendy Bushwick to serene Park Slope. Two neighborhoods that are not top of mind for visitors — or even some New Yorkers — have been ranked among the hottest neighborhoods in the country to live in this year. Redfin puts out an annual list of the ZIP codes that are getting the most demand from buyers, and this year, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill have topped the list.
The list is determined by looking at the growth in property listing views — 11238, where these two neighborhoods meet, had a 105% increase this year. What were "up-and-coming" spots have now become some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brooklyn to rent and buy in. Not too far from Brooklyn's beautifully wooded Prospect Park, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill are made of old brownstones, new apartment buildings, cafes, and quirky independent shops. Brooklyn's best-kept secrets may not be so for long, but they're each worth exploring and — apparently — the hottest places to move to in America today.
Prospect Heights
Prospect Heights is a neighborhood in Brooklyn that runs from the top of Prospect Park to Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. Within about a 10-block range, you'll find the Brooklyn Botanic Garden (one of the best botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit), the Brooklyn Museum, Grand Army Plaza, and the Barclays Center, making it a prime location for arts and culture. In between, you'll find an eclectic mix of charming brownstones and new buildings, as well as restaurants, bookstores, and quirky independent shops. Real estate is quite expensive in this neighborhood, and a lot of it is bought up by overseas investors. As per Redfin's list, the median sale price for a home in Prospect Heights this year was $1,397,000. With its new ranking, that can only be expected to rise in the coming years.
In addition to its thriving arts venues, this area has a lively bar and café scene, both during the day and in the evening. Some popular restaurants in the neighborhood include Olmsted, a creative twist on a farm-to-table restaurant that was a finalist for the James Beard Award in 2017, a grab-and-go Vietnamese restaurant, Bahn Mi Place, and Oxalis (the neighborhood's only Michelin-starred restaurant). It's a great neighborhood to grab a bite to eat before a concert or after a long day in Prospect Park.
Clinton Hill
Above Prospect Heights, Clinton Hill has been making waves in Brooklyn with artists, young professionals, and new families. This neighborhood is a bit quieter and more residential than Prospect Heights and is also bordered by Fort Greene and Bed-Stuy, drawing in different demographics of renters and buyers. While many of Downtown Brooklyn's cultural centers are in Prospect Heights, the Pratt Institute and sculpture garden located in the heart of the neighborhood are worth exploring, whether you're a visitor or an NYC resident.
One of the best things about Clinton Hill is that it's a great area to walk around and take in the neighborhood's unique architecture. It's also home to several great bars and restaurants, like Emily, a gourmet pizzeria, and Italian spot Locanda Vini & Olii (the building that houses it used to be a century-old drugstore). Clinton Hill is a quiet but beautiful part of Brooklyn and the perfect spot to spend your afternoon strolling through, even if you can't afford to live there.