Brooklyn's Best-Kept Secrets Are Now Two Of The Hottest Neighborhoods In America

For quite some time, Brooklyn has been home to newly chic neighborhoods, from edgy and trendy Bushwick to serene Park Slope. Two neighborhoods that are not top of mind for visitors — or even some New Yorkers — have been ranked among the hottest neighborhoods in the country to live in this year. Redfin puts out an annual list of the ZIP codes that are getting the most demand from buyers, and this year, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill have topped the list.

The list is determined by looking at the growth in property listing views — 11238, where these two neighborhoods meet, had a 105% increase this year. What were "up-and-coming" spots have now become some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brooklyn to rent and buy in. Not too far from Brooklyn's beautifully wooded Prospect Park, Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill are made of old brownstones, new apartment buildings, cafes, and quirky independent shops. Brooklyn's best-kept secrets may not be so for long, but they're each worth exploring and — apparently — the hottest places to move to in America today.