Italy's 'Little Tibet' Stuns With Lunar Landscapes, Grazing Sheep, And Cinematic Solitude
In the sprawling plateau of Italy's Gran Sasso National Park in the mountainous region of Abruzzo is an incredible area known as Little Tibet. Campo Imperatore, which sits at an elevation of over 6,000 feet, is an ethereal expanse of rugged peaks and peaceful solitude that makes it feel more like a moonscape than anything earthly. Providing a stark contrast to the overtouristed coastlines and cities of Italy, Campo Imperatore is the perfect place to escape, retreat, and find the kind of peace and tranquillity that one might associate with Tibet.
Campo Imperatore won't fascinate only nature enthusiasts, but history buffs as well. The landscape has been immortalized in numerous war films because it is the site of Mussolini's prison escape during World War II, in what really was a cinematic operation.
These vast untamed expanses and cinematic history make Little Tibet one of Europe's most unique natural landmarks. Whether you're learning about the region's history at Hotel Campo Imperatore, practicing your Italian, sampling some of the incredible local cuisine, or hiking through the Apennine Mountains, a trip to Campo Imperatore is both a rejuvenating and energizing way to experience a taste of Tibet among the dazzling peaks of Italy.
Campo Imperatore, where you'll find Tibetan tranquility
With the Gran Sasso massif, the highest of the Apennine Mountains towering in the background, every inch of this landscape is set to impress. With jagged, often snow-covered peaks and rolling, dramatic plains, you'll also see wild horses grazing alongside flocks of sheep in Campo Imperatore. The plateau itself resembles a lunar or planetary surface, a gorgeous expanse that creates an incredible backdrop for photographers, filmmakers, and hikers.
It goes without saying that this region is an outdoor enthusiast's dream. Hikers will love the ascent to the Corno Grande, a route that'll take you to an incredible viewpoint that reaches the coastline of the Adriatic Sea. This horseshoe-shaped mountain is characterized by limestone walls and small canals, making it incredibly picturesque. The challenging trail to Mount Aquila is also standout, with plenty of opportunities for birding along the way. If you're lucky, you may spot a wild peregrine falcon, griffon vulture, or golden eagle soaring through the skies.
Horse riding trails are also an incredible way to get to know the region. There are four branches and 470 kilometers of Gran Sasso horseback riding trails. The Campo Imperatore trail is at the center of these, taking you through sites immortalized in cinema as well as fields of wild crocuses, on a journey extending 40 square kilometers at an altitude of over 5,200 feet.
Little Tibet's clean air and cloudless skies also make it the perfect spot for stargazing. A quiet region with not much light pollution, Campo Imperatore has its own observatory, established in the 1960s, which continues to contribute to Italy's national astronomical studies today.
Skiing through lunar landscapes
Winter brings a transformation to the region with Campo Imperatore, turning it into a ski resort that attracts skiers from all over the country. Its powdery slopes and uncrowded plateaus are perfect for discovering the surrounding mountainous highlands. The Campo Imperatore Resort has five pistes and four ski lifts, with cross-country trails that allow for a vertical descent of 1,148 feet. Visitors can also snowboard and snowshoe through the mountains. Though late spring to early fall is usually the best time to visit Italy, Campo Imperatore has consistent snowfall from November to April, making it perfect for a winter escape.
You can reach Campo Imperatore from the nearby city of L'Aquila, which is around 45 minutes away by car. The SP37 route, the Gran Sasso mountain pass, ascends through mountain roads, making it the more scenic road to the Campo, where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the plateau below. If you're traveling from abroad, the nearest airport is Pescara, a two-hour drive away. Because it's moderately difficult to reach, a longer stay in Campo Imperatore is recommended, and there is no better place to stay than in the famous Hotel Campo Imperatore, the infamous site of Benito Mussolini's imprisonment in 1943. Here you'll find simple, comfortable rooms with incredible mountain views. There are also plenty of small and charming bed-and-breakfasts in the nearby town of Assergi.
Of course, no trip to Italy is complete without indulging in some of its incredible local cuisine. At Ristoro Mucciante, you'll find a variety of locally sourced cured meats, as well as skewered meats cooked over an open fire. With an outdoor eating area, dining here is the best way to enjoy the mountainside views. So whether you're looking for some Tibetan-style solitude, stargazing, or savoring a rustic meal, a trip to Campo Imperatore's unearthly landscapes is a journey into the wild, unknown side of Italy.