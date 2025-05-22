Italy's 'Little Tibet' Stuns With Lunar Landscapes, Grazing Sheep, And Cinematic Solitude

In the sprawling plateau of Italy's Gran Sasso National Park in the mountainous region of Abruzzo is an incredible area known as Little Tibet. Campo Imperatore, which sits at an elevation of over 6,000 feet, is an ethereal expanse of rugged peaks and peaceful solitude that makes it feel more like a moonscape than anything earthly. Providing a stark contrast to the overtouristed coastlines and cities of Italy, Campo Imperatore is the perfect place to escape, retreat, and find the kind of peace and tranquillity that one might associate with Tibet.

Campo Imperatore won't fascinate only nature enthusiasts, but history buffs as well. The landscape has been immortalized in numerous war films because it is the site of Mussolini's prison escape during World War II, in what really was a cinematic operation.

These vast untamed expanses and cinematic history make Little Tibet one of Europe's most unique natural landmarks. Whether you're learning about the region's history at Hotel Campo Imperatore, practicing your Italian, sampling some of the incredible local cuisine, or hiking through the Apennine Mountains, a trip to Campo Imperatore is both a rejuvenating and energizing way to experience a taste of Tibet among the dazzling peaks of Italy.