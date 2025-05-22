Hidden In The Hills Above Malibu Is A Historic Outdoor Restaurant With A Fun, Festive, Wild West Vibe
When you think of Malibu, California, you probably have visions of sprawling estates on the hills above the beach, surfers rising before dawn to catch some waves at Malibu Surfrider Beach, and celebrity sightings everywhere you turn. However, in the hills, just a short ride from the haunt of the rich and famous, sits a historic outdoor restaurant with a great Wild West vibe that you have to check out when you're in the area. Sandwiched between Agoura Hills and Malibu in the hamlet of Cornell, the Old Place Restaurant has a long history. Opened all the way back in 1909, it was first a post office and general store, and in 1970, a man called Tom Runyon opened it as a restaurant. It's now run by his son, Morgan.
If you sit indoors, you'll find a warm atmosphere with a wood-burning stove, and rich wood walls and floors, while the outside looks like it might be a set from a Western film. There is a long wooden bar that came from a Nevada saloon, and cozy tables with old pictures on the walls. There is also a private dining area called Mailroom that can seat up to 12, and the Old Truck, a tiny coffee truck next to the restaurant, which is open on weekends. (Make sure you reserve a seat if you want to dine inside, as it can fill up.) Outdoors, you'll find picnic tables and benches to sit at, and a friendly peacock who likes people, as you can see in one of their Instagram posts (below). There is parking available next to the restaurant as well.
All about the Old Place Restaurant in Cornell, California
The Old Place isn't your typical restaurant. They don't have a freezer, so everything is completely fresh, meaning they run out of items that are popular. There are some different, mouthwatering selections for the indoor and outdoor menus, and there are distinct hours for each. Inside space is limited, and they only have two seating times: You can dine at either 5 p.m. or 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday only. The inside menu includes appetizer items like littleneck clams in white wine herb butter broth, and a noodle bake with parmesan, goat cheese, and mozzarella. Dinner items include sirloin, ribeye, and bone-in fillet steak, an organic half chicken, oak-grilled portobello mushrooms, and a fish special, with chocolate lava cake, seasonal fruit cobbler, and cast-iron chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
If you want to sit outside and enjoy the gorgeous Southern California weather, you can get dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, lunch and dinner from 12 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, and all three meals on weekends. Breakfast is served from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and until 7 p.m. on Sundays. Breakfast items include scrumptious house-made cinnamon rolls with vanilla cream cheese frosting, and steak and eggs with potato wedges and toast, and lunch offerings include some great sandwiches. (Dinner has similar offerings to inside.) You have to order at the window and find yourself a seat. If you do choose to visit for breakfast, you're less than 15 miles from the beautiful El Matador State Beach on the coast. It's also worth stopping by the eccentric roadside vintage shop Hidden Treasures, known for its celebrity patrons, which is less than 20 miles away.