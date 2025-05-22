Hidden In The Hills Above Malibu Is A Historic Outdoor Restaurant With A Fun, Festive, Wild West Vibe

When you think of Malibu, California, you probably have visions of sprawling estates on the hills above the beach, surfers rising before dawn to catch some waves at Malibu Surfrider Beach, and celebrity sightings everywhere you turn. However, in the hills, just a short ride from the haunt of the rich and famous, sits a historic outdoor restaurant with a great Wild West vibe that you have to check out when you're in the area. Sandwiched between Agoura Hills and Malibu in the hamlet of Cornell, the Old Place Restaurant has a long history. Opened all the way back in 1909, it was first a post office and general store, and in 1970, a man called Tom Runyon opened it as a restaurant. It's now run by his son, Morgan.

If you sit indoors, you'll find a warm atmosphere with a wood-burning stove, and rich wood walls and floors, while the outside looks like it might be a set from a Western film. There is a long wooden bar that came from a Nevada saloon, and cozy tables with old pictures on the walls. There is also a private dining area called Mailroom that can seat up to 12, and the Old Truck, a tiny coffee truck next to the restaurant, which is open on weekends. (Make sure you reserve a seat if you want to dine inside, as it can fill up.) Outdoors, you'll find picnic tables and benches to sit at, and a friendly peacock who likes people, as you can see in one of their Instagram posts (below). There is parking available next to the restaurant as well.