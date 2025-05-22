California's Underrated State Park In Sonoma County Is A Charming Literary Escape With Redwood Beauty

Sonoma County is full of all kinds of beautiful destinations from wine towns like Healdsburg that will make you feel you're in the Tuscan countryside to the prettiest of seaside views at the Sonoma Coast State Park. Then there's Jack London State Historic Park, a lesser-known attraction that lets you explore vibrant forests and literary history. It's a 1,500-plus acre park with miles of trails where Jack London, noted American novelist known for works like "White Fang" and "The Call of the Wild," once lived. The park is in Glen Ellen, about a 60-minute drive from San Francisco and its international airport and about 30 minutes from Santa Rosa.

Jack called his land "Beauty Ranch," and many of the structures that he built and lived in are still here and open for visitors to explore. "When I first came here, tired of cities and people, I settled down on a little farm," London once said, per the Jack London Park Partners website. "130 acres of the most beautiful, primitive land to be found in California."

He lived here until his death at the age of 40 in 1916. He was cremated and his ashes were buried beneath a lava rock on his Sonoma property by the Valley of the Moon. Also buried nearby are two pioneer children who died here in the years before Jack owned the property. Reportedly, upon seeing their gravestones, Jack had felt that the children could use some company, and he told his wife Charmian London that he'd like to be buried there. And so he was.