New Zealand's Unsung Town Near Auckland Is A Foodie Paradise With Boutique Food Shops, Markets, And Vineyards

New Zealand's South Island may have gems like the coastal paradise of Abel Tasman National Park, but that doesn't mean you should skip the North Island, especially the most northern parts of the North Island. It is a region chock-full of white sand beaches with bright blue waters, coastal hikes through ancient forests, and beautiful cruising opportunities around the islands hugging the coast. However, one of the region's best gems is a more subtle destination not far from the beach, which is a particular paradise for foodies and oenophiles.

Matakana is a small town on the eastern coast of the Northland Peninsula, only an hour's drive north of Auckland and a 10-minute drive to the nearest beach. A car is the quickest way to get there because there is no direct bus from Auckland to Matakana. It's a favorite retreat for city dwellers looking for a weekend escape into the green hills and flourishing countryside that is center stage every Saturday at its famous farmers market, surrounding vineyards, and charming sculpture gardens.