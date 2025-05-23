New Zealand's Unsung Town Near Auckland Is A Foodie Paradise With Boutique Food Shops, Markets, And Vineyards
New Zealand's South Island may have gems like the coastal paradise of Abel Tasman National Park, but that doesn't mean you should skip the North Island, especially the most northern parts of the North Island. It is a region chock-full of white sand beaches with bright blue waters, coastal hikes through ancient forests, and beautiful cruising opportunities around the islands hugging the coast. However, one of the region's best gems is a more subtle destination not far from the beach, which is a particular paradise for foodies and oenophiles.
Matakana is a small town on the eastern coast of the Northland Peninsula, only an hour's drive north of Auckland and a 10-minute drive to the nearest beach. A car is the quickest way to get there because there is no direct bus from Auckland to Matakana. It's a favorite retreat for city dwellers looking for a weekend escape into the green hills and flourishing countryside that is center stage every Saturday at its famous farmers market, surrounding vineyards, and charming sculpture gardens.
A dreamy market for foodies in Matakana
Considered to be the best market in all of New Zealand, the Matakana Farmers' Market takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. For food lovers, the market is a must-have experience, offering a chance to taste test and shop some of New Zealand's most exciting products, from immunity-boosting tonics to organic hemp butter, and artisanally crafted cider in a variety of flavors from lemon and lime to oats and cinnamon. Since its inception in the early 2000s, the market has evolved into a fully built space that feels like a small village with plenty of storefronts and stages for live music. There is even a gorgeous movie theatre that screens everything from arthouse films and nature documentaries to family-friendly blockbusters.
The best part of exploring the market is tasting all the delicious fresh food and perusing the treats on sale in the food trucks. Pick up something sweet or savory at Bon Apétit Crêperie, home-baked meat pies from I Love Pies, or a full pizza cooked in a personal oven from a portable pizza oven from Italian in the Village. Not to be missed are the Orata Marine Oysters, which are naturally caught in Mahurangi Harbor just 16 miles south of Matakana. All the fun of the market is in exploring with an open mind and an empty stomach!
Matakana's wineries, sculptures, and beaches
If you love wine, spending even just 10 days in New Zealand might not be enough. Not only should you visit Waiheke, a stunning "Isle of Wine" near Auckland, but while you're in Matakana, make sure to stop — or spend the night — at the Matakana Estate. The winery and hotel combo offers wine tastings and a unique wine-blending experience during which you can play around with different flavors and create your own special bottle of wine to take home.
If you're feeling in an artsy mood, you can also visit the Sculptureum, a huge sculpture museum that has over 800 artworks displayed across three gardens and six galleries. If that still isn't enough sculpture for you, head to Brick Bay, yet another outdoor art experience with a sculpture trail over a mile long and even more opportunities for wine tasting. You'll find Brick Bay not far from Snells Beach, which is one of the more popular beach towns in the area with its own charms. However, nature lovers should take the 30-minute drive to Tāwharanui Regional Park, where you'll find more secluded beaches and lots of hiking trails where you might be able to spot some of the local birdlife.