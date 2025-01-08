New Zealand's Smallest National Park Is An 'Easily Accessible Coastal Paradise' With Unmatched Views

From hobbit-filled tales to rolling hills with more sheep than humans, New Zealand is a destination of endless marvels that ignite curiosity and wanderlust. Among its unspoiled landscapes, Abel Tasman National Park is a crown jewel that stands out from the crowd. While many prefer to visit the mesmerizing South Island — known as one of the safest in the world — or sip on luxurious wine at Waiheke Island as they relax on pristine beaches, this easily accessible coastal paradise draws in people who wish to experience nature at its finest. Despite covering just 91.5 square miles (it's the smallest national park in New Zealand), Abel Tasman National Park has everything you need for a peaceful retreat and a chance to recharge.

Long before European settlement, Abel Tasman National Park was home to Māori who lived along its shores for more than 500 years. They relied on resources like kumera, seafood, and native forests for sustenance. Everything changed when Dutch explorer Abel Tasman arrived in 1642. After docking in Golden Bay, a violent encounter with the Ngāti Tūmatakōkiri people led to the loss of several crew members. This marked the beginning of European contact, which forever changed the way of life for Māori. Settlers wasted no time exploiting the land, logging forests, and building ships. But it was only a matter of time before their actions began to show the consequences. As the damage became clear, the need for a conservation campaign grew, which culminated in establishing Abel Tasman National Park in 1942.