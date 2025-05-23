Alabama's Secluded Nature Preserve Hidden In The Hills Is A Tranquil Canyon With Waterfalls And Trails

Alabama is filled with so many natural wonders (like one of the Southeast's deepest canyons) that it's hard to understand why it's not more well-known to outdoor enthusiasts. One particularly hidden gem is Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve, a 693-acre plot of land that consists of a peaceful canyon surrounded by stunning waterfalls and numerous hiking trails.

Located in northwest Alabama, Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve is surrounded by a handful of small towns: Littleville, Tuscumbia, and Cherokee. The closest airport is Huntsville International Airport, just under 70 miles away. Because of the preserve's isolated location, most lodging options are in the nearby towns. Find the Seven Springs Lodge in Tuscumbia, the Stricklin Hotel in Florence, or the Lost Creek Campground in Russellville.

The preserve is located in Colbert County, which can get pretty hot in the summer and quite rainy in the winter, so it's recommended that you visit in either spring or fall for mild weather. Of course, if you want to see the majestic waterfalls at their fullest, it might be worth making the trek in winter. Jim Lacefield, one of the preserve's original owners, told Outdoor Alabama that the waterfalls flow "well for most of the spring and winter. Those are our peak flow times. The preserve is good to visit during every season. When the rains start in late November until the first of May is when the waterflow is best."