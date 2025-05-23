Alabama's Secluded Nature Preserve Hidden In The Hills Is A Tranquil Canyon With Waterfalls And Trails
Alabama is filled with so many natural wonders (like one of the Southeast's deepest canyons) that it's hard to understand why it's not more well-known to outdoor enthusiasts. One particularly hidden gem is Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve, a 693-acre plot of land that consists of a peaceful canyon surrounded by stunning waterfalls and numerous hiking trails.
Located in northwest Alabama, Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve is surrounded by a handful of small towns: Littleville, Tuscumbia, and Cherokee. The closest airport is Huntsville International Airport, just under 70 miles away. Because of the preserve's isolated location, most lodging options are in the nearby towns. Find the Seven Springs Lodge in Tuscumbia, the Stricklin Hotel in Florence, or the Lost Creek Campground in Russellville.
The preserve is located in Colbert County, which can get pretty hot in the summer and quite rainy in the winter, so it's recommended that you visit in either spring or fall for mild weather. Of course, if you want to see the majestic waterfalls at their fullest, it might be worth making the trek in winter. Jim Lacefield, one of the preserve's original owners, told Outdoor Alabama that the waterfalls flow "well for most of the spring and winter. Those are our peak flow times. The preserve is good to visit during every season. When the rains start in late November until the first of May is when the waterflow is best."
Discover Cane Creek Canyon's natural beauty
The preserve's main trailhead is located at 251 Loop Rd in Tuscumbia. Upon arrival, you'll encounter a visitor station where you'll have to sign in. Here, you can borrow a hiking stick, which is recommended as some of the trails can get fairly steep as you descend into the canyon. The preserve consists of 25 miles of trails, which provide dazzling views of the canyon's striking waterfalls.
The trails are moderately difficult and marked with helpful signs. See a variety of flora and wildlife, from massive trees and blooming flowers to turtles swimming in the creek and woodpeckers perched on branches. Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve is where Mother Nature comes to play. Each trail offers gorgeous vistas of the park's unique terrain, so be sure to bring your camera. Lacefield explained why the preserve has such a varied landscape, saying, "One reason we have a particularly biodiverse area is that we're right at the overlap area for a variety of physiographic provinces and landscape regions of Alabama. We've got a little bit of everything mixed in here. We've got the coastal plain. All the ridgetops around here have this rounded gravel, and that defines the coastal plain area."
