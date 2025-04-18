Alabama's Underrated City Near Florida's Panhandle Offers Scenic, Diverse Trails And Southern Charm
While near the Florida Panhandle, you might be more focused on places like one of Alabama's most underrated cities, and a coastal escape with a pretty state park, Gulf Shores. Or, maybe you only know of larger destinations like Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida. However, there is a charming small town in the area that nature and outdoor lovers don't want to miss out on. Brewton, Alabama, is a town with a population of close to 5,200 people. It has a rich backstory that history fans would enjoy learning, but primarily, its charms have to do with the beauty of the area.
The same rivers that brought in jobs for people and allowed a community to form now bring in visitors who enjoy the lovely greenery, the outdoors, and water activities. Of course, it can't be a part of Alabama without the polite and welcoming people bringing Southern charm to the town. The residents are friendly and welcoming to tourists, and usually ready to talk and share information.
For those who want a chance to experience the surroundings and the great outdoors, Brewton has plenty of trails to enjoy. Most are multipurpose, perfect for walkers, runners, bikers, and even horses. The E.O. Wilson Nature Adventure Trail is one example. It's considered a nature park and adventure trail all in one. At 1.8 miles, it's an easy walk, and you can even bring your pet, provided they are on a leash. Biking, walking, running, hiking, fishing, and birding are all available on this stretch of trail in Brewton, Alabama.
Enjoy the outdoors in Brewton's many parks
Brewton's parks cater to a wide crowd. Popular options, like Jennings Park, are not only perfect for those wanting to go on a walk or run, but for disc golfers as well. It's not always the easiest to play on when it gets busy in the park, but it is a fun and somewhat simple course.
Kayaks and canoes are also available to rent, so you can explore the many waterways around Brewton. The Sepulga and Conecuh rivers are just two examples where you can kayak, experience some light rapids, fish, and cool down on hotter days. Though these rivers are not among the most alligator and crocodile-infested waters across the U.S. to avoid swimming in, you still want to be careful, as some of these reptiles can be found along the rivers near Brewton.
If you can, plan to head for the town around the end of June. Every year, for one day only. The Annual Alabama Blueberry Festival is held in Brewton. It's a day packed with all sorts of adventures, from arts and crafts to delicious foods, to entertainment and rock walls. It runs between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. As for the food, make sure you enter hungry. There are many snacks to eat, including tasty sweets like blueberry ice cream, cobbler, and crunch. Everything is made with locally grown blueberries for just a bit of extra deliciousness. If you can't go in June, don't fret too much. There is plenty more to see in Brewton. Though the festivals and farmers' markets are mostly in the summer, the Southern charm exists year-round.
What else to know about staying near Brewton
Brewton is roughly an hour and a half from Mobile, Alabama. It's also an hour away from some more popular Florida Panhandle cities, including Pensacola and a Panhandle paradise called the state's "Canoe Capital," which is also one of Florida's oldest towns, Milton. Pensacola and Mobile both have an airport, so you can fly into either and be left with a relatively short drive to Brewton. They are also the closest destinations to go if you like a little nightlife, as it tends to be a pretty small town and shops close up relatively early in the day. However, whether this is a pro or a con depends a lot on what you're looking for from your vacation and the things you enjoy as pastime activities.
There are plenty of places to stay in Brewton as well. The Best Western Brewton Inn is one of the highest-rated popular stops. However, if you want to try something a little different, there are plenty of places to use as a vacation home, including cozy cabins and charming single-family homes.
The town is full of delicious restaurants as well, many offering down-home Southern cooking. David's Catfish House is a great place to get some fish, seafood, and sides. There is also barbecue, Mexican, Chinese, and of course, American fares on offer. All of these restaurants are highly rated. One amazing restaurant to check out in the town is called Drexell & Honeybee's. It runs solely on donations and has the goal to help support those who need a little assistance or are hungry. Regardless of where you stay or eat, Brewton, Alabama, offers plenty of comfort and fun.