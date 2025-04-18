Alabama's Underrated City Near Florida's Panhandle Offers Scenic, Diverse Trails And Southern Charm

While near the Florida Panhandle, you might be more focused on places like one of Alabama's most underrated cities, and a coastal escape with a pretty state park, Gulf Shores. Or, maybe you only know of larger destinations like Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida. However, there is a charming small town in the area that nature and outdoor lovers don't want to miss out on. Brewton, Alabama, is a town with a population of close to 5,200 people. It has a rich backstory that history fans would enjoy learning, but primarily, its charms have to do with the beauty of the area.

The same rivers that brought in jobs for people and allowed a community to form now bring in visitors who enjoy the lovely greenery, the outdoors, and water activities. Of course, it can't be a part of Alabama without the polite and welcoming people bringing Southern charm to the town. The residents are friendly and welcoming to tourists, and usually ready to talk and share information.

For those who want a chance to experience the surroundings and the great outdoors, Brewton has plenty of trails to enjoy. Most are multipurpose, perfect for walkers, runners, bikers, and even horses. The E.O. Wilson Nature Adventure Trail is one example. It's considered a nature park and adventure trail all in one. At 1.8 miles, it's an easy walk, and you can even bring your pet, provided they are on a leash. Biking, walking, running, hiking, fishing, and birding are all available on this stretch of trail in Brewton, Alabama.