The Gulf Of Mexico Meets Tampa Bay At This Paradisal Stretch Of Florida Coast With Total Caribbean Vibes

Once you arrive on Anna Maria Island, visitors are encouraged to slow down and use any transportation but a car. Golf cart rentals are readily available and the most common form of transport on the island, one that never stretches to more than 2 miles wide. There are also bikes for rent by the hour or day, and the island has a complimentary trolley service for a safe ride on the island.

While neighboring islands along the Gulf Coast such as Longboat Key feature resorts, Anna Maria Island more modestly boasts a plethora of charming vacation rental homes and beachside cottages that accurately fit the relaxed vibe of the island. Pro tip: when staying at any of the top-rated islands in Florida to visit on vacation, a peak season trip between December and April will be pricier and much more crowded than an offseason venture to the island.

Fortunately, the convenience and diminutive nature of the island landscape make it a great place to hop from site to site while exploring the area. The Anna Maria Island Historical Museum is located right in the heart of Pine Avenue, where you can learn more about the origins of the land. Pine Avenue is filled with gift shops and great spots to purchase souvenirs, including the Shiny Fish Emporium, where you can decorate and glitter a sand dollar found on the beach. The entertainment on the island goes into the night, with local dives and restaurants regularly featuring live music. Locals recommend trying the fresh seafood and cocktails at The Waterfront Restaurant, next to the intersection of Spring Ave. and Bay Boulevard overlooking the bay. No matter what view you have on Anna Maria Island, the tropical feel is ever present.