This Trio Of Charming Wisconsin Towns All Claim To Be The 'UFO Capital Of The World'

Aliens are cool, but it's especially cool when they buzz along the roof — and treetops — of very specific and tiny American towns. Some places seem to get lots of attention from our little green (or gray) space friends, and we're not talking about UFO pilgrimage site and ultimate tourist trap, Roswell, New Mexico. We're talking about three small communities in Wisconsin: Dundee, Belleville, and Elmwood. Each one claims to be the UFO Capital of the World, and each one has the sites and sightings to back it up.

Dundee, Belleville, and Elmwood each have differing claims to UFO fame. Dundee's go back to the 1980s and '90s UFO sightings, as well as the town's first reported crop circle in 1947. Belleville's had true believers since UFO sightings in the late '70s. Elmwood also jumped on the UFO train in the '70s. How these original events and their subsequent folklore led to each town dubbing itself the "UFO Capital of the World" is unknown. But at present, they all have UFO-themed holidays and festivals, parades and alien merch, locals (like Dundee's Bill Benson) spearheading UFO research centers, and more.

Each town makes for a fun and weird place to visit during festival times and in general, full of homey food options, and each town is located 90 minutes or less from some major nearby city. And because Wisconsin also contains the self-proclaimed Loon Capital of the World (Mercer) and the Troll Capital of the World (Mount Horeb), you might spot some loons and trolls in Wisconsin in addition to cosmic visitors.