'America's Little Sweden' Is A Charming Under-The-Radar Minnesota City Just Outside Minneapolis
The first thing you see in the rural Minnesota town of Lindström is the giant coffee-pot-shaped water tower in the downtown area that represents its Swedish origins. Welcome to Lindström, known as "America's Little Sweden," a special town with just over 5,000 people near Minneapolis. This place is worth visiting if you love kitsch, history, and hygge, the Scandinavian concept of cozy, comfortable living that you may have to visit Denmark to truly understand. Oh, and donuts — let's not forget about those.
The town is referred to as both Lindstrom and Lindström, and it's believed that one of the town's founders, Daniel Lindstrom, dropped the "ö" from his name when he immigrated to America. After the King and Queen of Sweden visited the town in 1996, the name changed to reflect its European heritage. One thing you'll notice on the drive is that the town is surrounded by lakes, making it feel almost like an island. Be sure to take in the view, after all, Minnesota is known for being the Land of 10,000 lakes.
How to get to Lindström and its iconic coffee pot
Getting to Lindström is easy from Minneapolis. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport offers domestic and international flights and is considered one of the best in North America. Although Minneapolis is America's most bikeable city, you'll want to rent a car and take a scenic drive about 45 miles northeast of the city. Plan to take your time on the drive, stopping to enjoy the sights along the way. If there's one thing you'll learn from the residents, it's that slowing down is always a good choice. Once you arrive, you'll spot the water tower with its iconic coffee pot. It says "Välkommen till Lindström," meaning "Welcome to Lindström."
While the water tower itself is much older, the coffee pot handle, spout, and knob were added in the early 1990s after a local woman pitched the idea to city leaders to promote tourism. At one point, the coffee pot even produced steam to signal the delightful Swedish custom of taking coffee breaks called fika. Thanks to a fundraising campaign selling small replicas of the tower, the steam is meant to return in 2025.
Stop by the Swedish Gift Store to experience Swedish culture and find Scandinavian trinkets. You'll find plenty of items emblazoned with the famous coffee pot, including stickers and ornaments. The town also has several antique stores and other charming spots for browsing in the downtown area.
Where to eat and what to see in Lindström
After shopping, you might be hungry, and Lindström has plenty of mom-and-pop restaurants and cafés to choose from. One standout is Deutschland Meats, a family-run butcher shop that offers affordable daily lunch specials. Even if you don't eat there, be sure to snap a picture of the giant hot dog on top of the building. Another great option is Gustaf's on Main Eatery, a unique sit-down restaurant located in a historic red brick building. For a sweet treat, stop by Lindstrom Bakery, home to a Scandinavian donut named Minnesota's best in 2021 by Food & Wine. Eat your treat while taking a self-guided historical walking tour to learn more about this charming town and its Scandinavian roots.
If you're looking to explore the outdoors, there are plenty of options, including the beautiful grounds of the Panola Valley Gardens, where you can also indulge in an afternoon tea service. Nearby trails offer hiking in warmer months and cross-country skiing when the snow falls. For a longer walk or bike ride, check out the Swedish Immigrant Trail, a 20-mile paved pathway connecting the region. In the summer, don't miss a celebration of Swedish heritage during Karl Oskar Days. And, of course, the Lindström and Chisago Lakes area provides plenty of opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, and fishing.