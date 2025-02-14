'America's Little Sweden' Is A Charming Under-The-Radar Minnesota City Just Outside Minneapolis

The first thing you see in the rural Minnesota town of Lindström is the giant coffee-pot-shaped water tower in the downtown area that represents its Swedish origins. Welcome to Lindström, known as "America's Little Sweden," a special town with just over 5,000 people near Minneapolis. This place is worth visiting if you love kitsch, history, and hygge, the Scandinavian concept of cozy, comfortable living that you may have to visit Denmark to truly understand. Oh, and donuts — let's not forget about those.

The town is referred to as both Lindstrom and Lindström, and it's believed that one of the town's founders, Daniel Lindstrom, dropped the "ö" from his name when he immigrated to America. After the King and Queen of Sweden visited the town in 1996, the name changed to reflect its European heritage. One thing you'll notice on the drive is that the town is surrounded by lakes, making it feel almost like an island. Be sure to take in the view, after all, Minnesota is known for being the Land of 10,000 lakes.