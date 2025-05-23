This Less Touristy Barcelona Alternative Is A Hidden Gem Of Cider Bars, Scenic Hikes, And Quiet Charm

While most of Spain runs with wine as its lifeblood, Oviedo prefers something more effervescent. Asturians have been pressing apples since at least the 1st century, using a natural fermentation process and a showy pouring ritual for best drinking that makes Asturian cider utterly unique. You can try sidrería-hopping on Calle Gascona to appreciate the breadth of flavors coming out of local orchards. Pair your sips with local cheeses aged in the surrounding mountains, like spicy blue Cabrales, clean-cut Vidiago, and smoky, crumbling Gamonedo.

Walk off all that indulgence with a tour of the Old Town, which retains a remarkably old-world feel thanks to the restriction against cars upon its cobbled streets. There, you'll witness beauties such as the Gothic cathedral on the edge of the main square and the Fine Arts Museum of Asturias, which is spread across three historic buildings, including a palace. A collection of medieval churches in and around the city makes up a UNESCO World Heritage Site worth viewing, and the central Campo de San Francisco park provides shady pathways among fountains and groves of trees.

Looking beyond the city, enjoy "Green Spain" up close. It takes about an hour to hike to the top of Monte Naranco, just outside Oviedo, and the walk there passes two of its UNESCO-protected churches (Santa María del Naranco and San Miguel de Lillo). You could cycle to the coast along the Senda del Oso trail, which runs along a historic rail route now overtaken by greenery. Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa, a scenic gem that's Spain's oldest national park, is just over a two-hour drive east and is full of trails betwixt "picos" or peaks. You might even stumble across a working cheese-aging cave.