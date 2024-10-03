The Wildly Underrated Foodie Region Nicknamed 'Green Spain' For Its Beautiful Rolling Hills
You already know the Gaudi-steeped streets of Barcelona, the tapas-filled alleys of Madrid, and the sunkissed shores of Spain's beautiful islands. Why not discover a whole new side to Spain? A Spain that shrugs off the burning sun and throngs of sizzled tourists in favor of cooler climes. Those who are looking to get off-the-beaten-path in Espagne need only look to the north of the country. While Bilbao and San Sebastian are becoming increasingly popular destinations, and even Santiago Compostela draws in visitors interested in walking the Camino, we can bet that you've probably never heard of the Asturias region.
Tucked between Cantabria and Galicia, Asturias is a downright verdant slice of Spain, officially a part of the region known as "Green Spain". You'll find windswept coastline, pipsqueak villages, emerald hills, and the Picos de Europa's often forgotten peaks. Unexpected Celtic heritage, a language all its own, and UNESCO prehistoric caves further add to the mystery of this incredible destination that will leave you wondering why it isn't more popular and simultaneously deciding to keep it for yourself. Often called Spain's "best kept secret" and even voted a "Best Trip for 2020" by Nat Geo, here's what to see and eat in the foodie heartthrob, Asturias.
What to eat in Asturias
One thing's for sure; Asturians know how to eat. While Spain might be best known for Valencian paella and suckling pig at one of Madrid's oldest restaurants, the Asturias region has a distinct cuisine all its own. Much like the fellow Celtic-influenced region of Normandy in Northern France, Asturias produces sidra, aka Spanish cider. Slightly effervescent, cider in Asturias is poured with pomp and circumstance. Belly up to a sidreria, essentially a bar or restaurant that serves Spanish cider, and be amazed by the performance that's about to unfold. Your bartender or waiter will pour the cider from the bottle, high in the air, until it reaches your glass — a delicate art. You'll only be served an inch or two, which you're meant to drink straight away. Don't worry, they'll be back around to continue pouring.
Asturian cuisine is just as exciting as the fizzy drinks. Tuck in to favorites like fabada asturiana, a hearty and savory bean and sausage casserole. Another meat-forward specialty is carne gobernada, beef cooked in white wine and a specialty that comes from the region's capital, Oviedo. While Asturias is a region tucked between mountains and sea, the mariscos (local seafood) really shines! You'll find everything from sardines and cuttlefish to limpets and barnacles. But above all else, Asturias might be best known for its incredible cheeses. The most famous of all is their cabrales, a blue cheese that is aged in limestone caves and coveted throughout Spain. Other favorites include afuega'l pitu, one of Spain's oldest cheeses, and gamoneu, a smoky, hard cheese with hints of nuttiness.
The best things to do in Asturias, Spain
You could easily spend weeks drinking cider, indulging in fine cheese, and exploring the peaks and coasts of Asturias. One of the most underrated national parks in all of Europe happens to be hidden away in this region: The Picos de Europa. Whether you're an avid hiker or simply love the great outdoors, everyone can appreciate these dramatic landscapes, festooned with snow capped mountains and glassy lakes. One extra special area of the park that can't be missed are the dazzling Lakes of Covadonga. Situated in the heart of Picos de Europa, this series of high-alpine lakes are surrounded by Asturian cattle and the nearby cave shrines.
Visitors should also make time for Asturias' craggy cliffs and wild waves of the Cantabrian Sea. Bufones de Pria, a series of natural blowholes that were created as the sea bore holes in the limestone rock, are a sight to behold. You'll also want to seek out Silencio Beach, a wild and rocky stretch of coast with the undulating landscapes to pair. You should also be sure to explore some of Asturias' towns like the charming capital of Oviedo or the coastal town of Gijon. And the region's tiny towns can't be overlooked either, including the colorful cove city of Cudillero, perched along the sea, Cangas de Onis and its Roman bridge, and the white town of Luarca.
As the cherry on top, explore more of Asturias mining heritage at the Mining Museum in El Entrego. With so much to see and do, its no wonder Asturias is an underrated alternative to Barcelona and other more popular cities in Spain.