The Wildly Underrated Foodie Region Nicknamed 'Green Spain' For Its Beautiful Rolling Hills

You could easily spend weeks drinking cider, indulging in fine cheese, and exploring the peaks and coasts of Asturias. One of the most underrated national parks in all of Europe happens to be hidden away in this region: The Picos de Europa. Whether you're an avid hiker or simply love the great outdoors, everyone can appreciate these dramatic landscapes, festooned with snow capped mountains and glassy lakes. One extra special area of the park that can't be missed are the dazzling Lakes of Covadonga. Situated in the heart of Picos de Europa, this series of high-alpine lakes are surrounded by Asturian cattle and the nearby cave shrines.

Visitors should also make time for Asturias' craggy cliffs and wild waves of the Cantabrian Sea. Bufones de Pria, a series of natural blowholes that were created as the sea bore holes in the limestone rock, are a sight to behold. You'll also want to seek out Silencio Beach, a wild and rocky stretch of coast with the undulating landscapes to pair. You should also be sure to explore some of Asturias' towns like the charming capital of Oviedo or the coastal town of Gijon. And the region's tiny towns can't be overlooked either, including the colorful cove city of Cudillero, perched along the sea, Cangas de Onis and its Roman bridge, and the white town of Luarca.

As the cherry on top, explore more of Asturias mining heritage at the Mining Museum in El Entrego. With so much to see and do, its no wonder Asturias is an underrated alternative to Barcelona and other more popular cities in Spain.

