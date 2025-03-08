One Of Europe's Prettiest National Parks Is A Spanish Gem With Scenic Trails And 'Hidden' Cheese Caves

Spain is home to 16 national parks that preserve the country's natural beauty, located in areas from the most beautiful islands you've probably never heard of to the mountains of the Sierra Nevada and the Pyrenees Range. One of the most scenic and historic is the Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa in Northern Spain, which, according to legend, earned its name because its peaks (picos) were often the first to be spotted by sailors returning home from the Americas. The park is massive, with over 400 square miles of protected land sitting in three regions: Asturias, Cantabria, and León. It's also quite unique in the fact that this is the only national park in Spain where there is still an active population and much of the land is used for agriculture. This means you will see a lot of goats and cows along the trails, and the region's signature cheese — the funky blue Queso de Cabrales — is aged in the park's hidden cheese caves.

Although the caves are off-limits to visitors in order to prevent contamination, there are plenty of dairies, or queserías, where you can take tours and participate in tastings throughout the valleys and villages that make up this wonderful park. Here's everything you need to know about visiting one of Spain's best national parks, from where to stay and how to get there to the top trails to hike during your visit.