One Of America's Oldest Continuously Operating Taverns Is A Cozy Massachusetts Pub With A Rich Boston History

Boston is a city where past and present walk side by side — where the echoes of the Tea Party ring out alongside the roars of Fenway Park, and where centuries-old ideals of liberty and resilience are still deeply woven into everyday life. One such spot where Boston's living history comes alive is Bell in Hand Tavern, founded in 1795 by the city's first town crier, Jimmy Wilson. Jimmy spent 50 years delivering breaking news about events that are now considered fundamental in America's history. In retirement, he traded announcements for ale, opening a tavern called Bell in Hand as an ode to his life spent ringing news through the streets. What began as a gathering place for printers, politicians, and everyday Bostonians remains a lively stop where stories, songs, and pints still flow freely.

Right in downtown Boston's bustling Government Center, Bell in Hand Tavern is steps from one of America's most historic trails that explores neighborhoods, churches, and famous landmarks. Expect to see renowned spots like Faneuil Hall, the Old South Meeting House, and the Old State House. The area lends countless opportunities to learn more about America's revolutionary past. Just minutes from the tavern, with cobblestone streets and family-run bakeries, the North End is Boston's oldest neighborhood and a proud symbol of its immigrant past. Here, your history is served alongside iconic and locally loved eateries. Mike's Pastry, a neighborhood staple since 1946, offers up its famous cannolis with a selection so vast and enticing, you might have a tough time picking just one!