Rick Steves Says This Incredibly Mouth-Watering City Is Home To The Netherlands' Best Cheese Museum
For many of us, there is no more delicious and indulgent food than cheese. It's on our pizzas, in our sandwiches, and on our dessert menus. You may even be eating some while you read this. If you've ever wondered where it comes from and how it's made, you might want to take a trip to one city in the Netherlands, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, he tells us that the Dutch are one of the world's largest exporters of the ooey-gooey substance, writing, "Alkmaar is Holland's cheese capital (and, perhaps, the unofficial capital of high cholesterol). This delightful city has zesty cheese-loving spirit, and is home to what is probably the Netherlands' best cheese museum... and in this country, that's saying something." This museum, the Kaasmuseum, or Dutch Cheese Museum, is located in the Weigh House in Alkmaar, the largest building in the city which was once used for weighing cheese. The museum was founded in 1983 but underwent updates during a redesign in 2014. Conveniently, it's right above Alkmaar's famous cheese market, which you can visit on Fridays from April through October. In fact, the cheese market is something Steves recommends visiting.
While you're at the museum, you can learn all about how cheese is made, find out how long humans have been enjoying this luscious treat, and see historical artifacts tied to its creation and production. Tripadvisor reviewer @233christianh said of the museum, "The staff were very nice and there was a scavenger hunt. In addition, the old equipment was also very interesting. Definitely worth a visit!" It's no wonder Steves calls Alkmaar one of the best day trips from Amsterdam.
All about the Dutch Cheese Museum and other things to do in Alkmaar
As of this writing, tickets for the Kaasmuseum are roughly $7 for adults and $3 for kids aged 4 to 12. There are touchscreen displays and an interactive scavenger hunt where kids can learn all about cheese, which is available in English. There are free lockers for your things and accessible elevators and restrooms inside. Make sure you check the museum's hours on the official website before you go because the opening and closing times are different depending on the day.
While you're in town, and really, when you go to any place in Europe, Rick Steves suggests trying cheeses you're not used to. He says, "You'll find being a cheesehead in Europe is a way to deeply taste the local culture." Make sure to try the famous Dutch cheeses Edam and Gouda, but don't stop there — your taste buds will thank you. If you're spending the day in Alkmaar, you should also visit the Beatles Museum, which claims to be the largest Beatles museum in the world and actually houses three other museums inside, including the Elvis Presley Museum, the Pirate Radio Museum, and the From Audio to Video Museum, all for one price. The city also has the National Beer Museum, De Boom.
Alkmaar is only around 45 miles from Amsterdam, and it's worth the trip. When you visit the Netherlands, however, keep in mind that you should avoid asking strangers what they do for a living — it's considered rude there. Instead, ask for cheese recommendations. And if you want to try even more authentic Dutch cheese, consider taking a day trip to Gouda, a city known for its cheese and sweet treats.