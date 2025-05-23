Rick Steves Says This Incredibly Mouth-Watering City Is Home To The Netherlands' Best Cheese Museum

For many of us, there is no more delicious and indulgent food than cheese. It's on our pizzas, in our sandwiches, and on our dessert menus. You may even be eating some while you read this. If you've ever wondered where it comes from and how it's made, you might want to take a trip to one city in the Netherlands, according to travel pro Rick Steves. On his website, he tells us that the Dutch are one of the world's largest exporters of the ooey-gooey substance, writing, "Alkmaar is Holland's cheese capital (and, perhaps, the unofficial capital of high cholesterol). This delightful city has zesty cheese-loving spirit, and is home to what is probably the Netherlands' best cheese museum... and in this country, that's saying something." This museum, the Kaasmuseum, or Dutch Cheese Museum, is located in the Weigh House in Alkmaar, the largest building in the city which was once used for weighing cheese. The museum was founded in 1983 but underwent updates during a redesign in 2014. Conveniently, it's right above Alkmaar's famous cheese market, which you can visit on Fridays from April through October. In fact, the cheese market is something Steves recommends visiting.

While you're at the museum, you can learn all about how cheese is made, find out how long humans have been enjoying this luscious treat, and see historical artifacts tied to its creation and production. Tripadvisor reviewer @233christianh said of the museum, "The staff were very nice and there was a scavenger hunt. In addition, the old equipment was also very interesting. Definitely worth a visit!" It's no wonder Steves calls Alkmaar one of the best day trips from Amsterdam.