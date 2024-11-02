Set On A Canal In South Holland Is A Charming City Famous For Cheese & Sweet Treats

Gouda's namesake cheese has been inspected, weighed, and sold in the town since 1198. The Gouda Cheese Market takes place every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from early April to the end of August. The market is a draw for visitors who come to witness large rounds of yellow cheese traded from the back of horse-drawn wagons by people wearing colorful local attire. There are also other local goods like pottery, candles, and clogs for sale. Historically, any commercial items weighing more than 10 pounds were taxed at De Goudse Waag, which now has a museum and gift shop.

For a more interactive cheese museum, visit the Gouda Cheese Experience, which is a short walk from the central train station. Here, you'll learn about how the cheese is made and have a chance to try your hand at milking a cow virtually, turning cheese, and taking photos in traditional outfits. Of course, you can also sample different varieties.

The Dutch have long been known for producing and eating cheese like gouda and edam, earning the moniker kaaskoppen meaning "cheeseheads." The waterlogged soil in the Netherlands is generally better suited to grazing livestock than farming produce, so the Dutch have been turning the milk from local cows into cheese for centuries. There are different varieties of gouda like smoked, aged (which is hard and nutty), and young gouda (which is mild, soft, and slightly sweet). The cheese base can also be enhanced by ingredients like bacon or spices like cumin.

