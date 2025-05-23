Situated On Alaska's Kachemak Bay Is A Family-Owned Beachside Campground With Amazing Amenities

For the past 40 years, tourists in Alaska have been staying at the Homer Spit Campground while traveling to Homer Spit, a five-mile-long strip of land that stretches into Kachemak Bay. This family-owned campground combines Alaskan nature with the comforts of hospitality. It was funded in 1973 by John and Peggy Chapple, two then-22-year-old New Yorkers who initially camped in the area. To this day, multiple generations of the Chapple family not only own the place but also work in it.

Camping here is a front-row seat to nature. Picture yourself unzipping your tent in the mornings and facing the beach, while still enjoying views of glaciers rising across the bay. Don't be surprised if you see magnificent birds soaring across the sky or other animals going about their day nearby while you sip your morning coffee. Wildlife and adventure are big reasons why tourists love to stop at the artsy community of Homer, after all. Easily book a tour for bear viewing, and maybe a breaching humpback whale or two will show off their fins or tails in the ocean if you're there in the summer. For fishing enthusiasts, the campground also sells poles and is a short walk away from popular fishing spots. After all, Homer is the "Halibut Fishing Capital of the World," and this flavorful fish is a great choice for a spontaneous dinner at one of the campground's fire pits. And for those looking for a hiking challenge, Kachemak Bay State Park, the oldest state park in Alaska, is across the bay. Although this park is only accessible by plane or boat, visitors can take a water taxi to get there.