Alaska's Most Charming City Is An Artsy Community On A Blue Bay Surrounded By Wildlife And Adventure

Anchorage may get most of the attention when it comes to hubs for tourism in Alaska. But the state is home to quite a few hidden gems that are well worth exploring for those looking for something off the beaten path, such as Seldovia, a small community on the coast with unmatched beauty. Another example is Homer, a charming little city located just over 220 miles southwest of Anchorage. Situated on the stunning Kachemak Bay, where the fishing industry booms (there's a reason why Homer is nicknamed the "Halibut Capital of the World"), Homer offers an active arts scene in addition to beautiful wildlife and thrilling adventures, giving visitors a well-rounded vacation.

If you plan to visit Homer and are looking for warm weather, it's recommended that you go between June and August, as the summer months typically bring temperatures in the 60s and the least amount of rain. When you arrive in Homer, you'll find that the locals really know how to take care of guests, as they have quite a few places to stay and dine. The Driftwood Inn offers a range of options, including a historic inn, modern lodges, fisherman's suites and an RV park. You can soak in the sun at Between Beaches beach cabins or treat yourself to some luxury at Homer Inn & Spa. At just 25 square miles and with a population of about 6,000, Homer may be small, but its food scene is pretty dang big. Score some stellar seafood at Captain Pattie's Fish House, chow down on delicious barbeque from Fire Grill, and grab some dessert from Bubbles Soda Parlor.