Alaska's Oldest State Park Is A Giant Gem Of Pristine Mountains, Wilderness, Glaciers, And Coastal Beauty

In Kachemak Bay State Park, you can experience a truly wild place, seemingly untouched by human interference, and take in the unparalleled natural landscape. The best place to take in the majesty of the land might just be the Grewingk Glacier Lake Trail. Believe it or not, this is actually a pretty easy hiking trail, which may be why it's a favorite of locals and travelers alike. The views along the trail are beautiful, but the really incredible sight is at the end of the trek: the lake. Here, you can walk on the chilly beach in the shadow of the towering mountains as blue icebergs float by.

For more of a challenge, rock climbers may want to attempt the impressive Poot Peak Trail which, despite being only a little over 4 miles long, takes more than three hours to climb to the top of the mountain. Those who want to try a difficult route without climbing should try the more than seven-hour route known as the Red Mountain Mine trail. You'll find yourself high in the rocky peaks, looking down on the landscape below — and chances are the only other people you'll see along the way are the ones you brought with you.

You might not see many other humans along the trail as you explore the park, but you'll probably see other creatures. This isn't one of those parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, but there are plenty of black bears living in the park, along with moose, coyotes, and many, many species of birds. Because of this, the park is a fantastic destination for birdwatchers. Keep your eyes peeled for birds of prey like gyrfalcons swooping overhead and adorable puffins hopping along the coast.