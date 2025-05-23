The Secret Way To Tell Whether A Restaurant In Italy Is Authentic Or Tourist-Oriented

Italy is one of the top tourist destinations in the world. Every year, millions of global visitors flock to the cities of Rome, Florence, and Venice, as well as coastal destinations like Amalfi and Cinque Terre and under-the-radar Italian towns outside the big cities. Because Italy is used to welcoming so many tourists, there's a lot of infrastructure catering to travelers. Shops, restaurants, tours, businesses, and attractions accommodate foreigners in various languages, plus the massive train network and public transportation are a dream to navigate. It's great to be a tourist in Italy. However, those who stand out as outsiders sometimes face confusing language barriers, inflated prices and scams, and overrated tourist traps. And this can extend to Italian restaurants.

As a tourist, how can you tell that a restaurant in Italy is authentic and not just serving an overpriced version of what they think you want? How can you find top-tier dining experiences enjoyed by Italians? Experienced travelers as well as Italian locals have weighed in on the question, offering advice on how to ascertain whether a restaurant in Italy is worth your time, your taste buds, and your euros. There are a few ways to gauge a restaurant's authenticity: What time of day the restaurant's open is usually a pretty good sign, as well as whether a menu has photos, how many languages the menu is in, and even whether there's a nonna working in the kitchen. Add these secret observational tactics about restaurants to your list of hacks you should know next time you're a tourist in Italy.