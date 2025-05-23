The Secret Way To Tell Whether A Restaurant In Italy Is Authentic Or Tourist-Oriented
Italy is one of the top tourist destinations in the world. Every year, millions of global visitors flock to the cities of Rome, Florence, and Venice, as well as coastal destinations like Amalfi and Cinque Terre and under-the-radar Italian towns outside the big cities. Because Italy is used to welcoming so many tourists, there's a lot of infrastructure catering to travelers. Shops, restaurants, tours, businesses, and attractions accommodate foreigners in various languages, plus the massive train network and public transportation are a dream to navigate. It's great to be a tourist in Italy. However, those who stand out as outsiders sometimes face confusing language barriers, inflated prices and scams, and overrated tourist traps. And this can extend to Italian restaurants.
As a tourist, how can you tell that a restaurant in Italy is authentic and not just serving an overpriced version of what they think you want? How can you find top-tier dining experiences enjoyed by Italians? Experienced travelers as well as Italian locals have weighed in on the question, offering advice on how to ascertain whether a restaurant in Italy is worth your time, your taste buds, and your euros. There are a few ways to gauge a restaurant's authenticity: What time of day the restaurant's open is usually a pretty good sign, as well as whether a menu has photos, how many languages the menu is in, and even whether there's a nonna working in the kitchen. Add these secret observational tactics about restaurants to your list of hacks you should know next time you're a tourist in Italy.
In Italy, pay attention to restaurants' opening hours
According to some travelers in Italy, a big indication of whether a restaurant is authentic or not is what time the restaurant is open. Italians take an afternoon siesta called riposa in northern Italy and pennichella in southern Italy, every afternoon from about 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. or even later. Businesses and many services close, and workers go home for lunch and a nap. Some have described cities turning into "ghost towns" during riposa. It may be inconvenient for travelers at times, but riposa aligns with the Italian lifestyle, built around honoring the health and wellness of one's physical body and mental faculties. Riposa allows you time to rest, rejuvenate, and regroup for the afternoon and evening ahead. To that end, the most authentic Italian restaurants observe riposa and close for a few hours in the afternoon, a clear indication the place is going to taste legit. It's common for Italians to have dinner very late, between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and many restaurants don't even open for dinner until 7 p.m. Many non-tourist restaurants close on Sundays or Mondays as well. Keep this in mind when heading to dinner, and if you don't have a reservation, you may get lucky by going on the earlier side (around 7 p.m. or whenever the place opens).
Doing preliminary research is helpful when determining which restaurants will offer the most authentic experience, particularly if you're trying to explore Italy on a budget. Many authentic restaurants in Italy accept reservations – often by phone — and sometimes they book very far out during tourist high seasons. Organize your itinerary, including your meals, and make reservations in advance when you can.
Details to look for when finding an authentic restaurant in Italy
When it comes to dining in Italy, restaurants in the largest piazzas near big tourist attractions are all great spots for views and vibes but typically cater to tourists when it comes to quality and cost, as locals aren't going out of their way to head to crowded hotspots. If you're looking for the best handmade tagliatelle in town, you're probably not going to find it at the cafe in the shadow of the duomo. Also, those iconic, super-stacked cones of neon-colored gelato may not be the most authentic version you can find in Italy – if it's not melting, it probably means it's got a lot of unnatural fats and flavors. Opt for muted colors served from flatter tins, with no crystals or frosty appearances.
It's a well-known fact that menus with a lot of pictures of food indicate a restaurant is catering to tourists. Similarly, some travelers claim menus with many different languages indicate illegitimacy and a clear catering to tourists, though others argue that in Europe it's common to see authentic menus featuring multiple languages. Alternatively, handwritten signs or menus can indicate authenticity and seasonal freshness. If you see a grandparent-type at work in the restaurant, stop and eat: As Netflix's 2025 film "Nonnas" points out, there's often a sense of cultural authenticity — and flavor heightened by love and life experience — when you see a grandmother at work in the kitchen.
Try Anthony Bourdain's trick for finding the best local eateries and stop at a market for the most fresh and authentic food and cultural experience. Finally, don't be afraid to wander and get lost when looking for food. After all, that's the true sign of a good trip ... and might just help you get off the tourist trail!