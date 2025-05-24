One Of Kentucky's Largest Lakes Is A Hidden Paradise With Pristine Blue Waters And Well-Managed Beaches
You don't have to live on the coast to enjoy a fun-filled day on the water. The great state of Kentucky harbors plenty of scenic splash zones, from the seemingly endless waters of Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park to the phenomenal waterfalls of the hidden Grotto Falls in Grayson Lake State Park. Venture about 60 miles southwest of the latter, and you'll find another secluded oasis brimming with sandy beaches and blue waters, beckoning you to take a dive. Cave Run Lake, as it's called, is one of Kentucky's largest lakes, sprawling for more than 8,000 acres in the northeastern nook of the state.
This hidden paradise is bounded by the towering trees of the Daniel Boone National Forest, a massive recreation area that spans more than 700,000 acres across 21 different counties. Despite being tucked away in the rugged, untamed wilderness, Cave Run Lake is still very easy to get to and is conveniently located near Interstate 64. The lake is within driving distance to several major airports, including the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, which is only about an hour and a half away. You'll also find a range of hotel accommodations for every budget in the neighboring city of Morehead, including a Best Western, Days Inn, Hampton Inn, and Motel 6.
But back to the lake. Believe it or not, this stunning body of water is actually man-made. It took members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers almost a decade to create the reservoir by damming up the nearby Licking River. Completed in 1974, the lake offers flood protection and a clean water supply to the surrounding communities as well as a range of recreational opportunities for locals and visitors alike who are yearning to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.
Get out on the waters of Cave Run Lake
From waterskiing and swimming to tubing and paddleboarding, Cave Run Lake is the place to be, so make some room on your calendar because this Kentucky hideaway is well worth the trip. But don't take our word for it. As one past lakegoer shared on Tripadvisor: "BEAUTIFUL lake! Great lake to explore, in some places the water was like glass, perfectly clear. So beautiful!" Featuring two marinas and plenty of boat ramps, you can hit the water topside or relax on the sandy beach areas scattered around the lake. On the northern end of the reservoir lies Stony Cove Picnic Area and Beach, which is right next to Caney Trail, one of the lake's more popular hiking paths. It is, however, only open from mid-December to mid-May.
You can also find beaches as well as trailheads and picnic areas at the Zilpo and Twin Knobs recreation areas, which have campsites for those looking to stay the night — so be sure to pack your best adventure camping gear. Both campgrounds have sites for tents and RVs. The former, which is temporarily closed at the time of writing, also has cabins for rent for a cozy night's rest once it reopens. Additional campsites can be found around the lake, including the Clear Creek Campground and the Boat Gunnel Group Campground. Just be sure to reserve your spot on Recreation.gov.
If you have any questions along the way, stop by the Cave Run Lake Information Center, near the Stony Cove Picnic Area, during normal business hours to ask away. You can also find an interactive map of the area on the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service's website.
Things to know before visiting the lake
Itching to get out on the lake? Before you pack, there are a few things to know to get the most out of your trip. Although there's no cost to access Cave Run Lake, you may have to pay a fee to enjoy certain amenities. A few examples of usage fees are listed below and are current as of the time of writing, but always check the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service's website for updates.
To get your boat out on the reservoir via the boat ramps, you'll have to buy a recreation pass, which costs $5 per day or $7 for 3 days. If you plan to frequent the waters often, you can also buy an annual vehicle pass for $50. Access to the Zilpo and Twin Knobs recreation areas will run you $2 per person or $11 per vehicle. However, if you want to plop down and enjoy a packed lunch without shelling out any cash, you can head to the Clear Creek and Boat Gunnel Group Picnic Areas, which are free to enjoy. Of course, the prices do vary for any of the campsites, depending on whether you need a single, double, or group site, but rates typically start at between $15 and $144 per night.
Hours may also vary, depending on the season or whether an area is only intended for day use, like the Boat Gunnel Group Picnic Area. These sites are usually open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are typically available from March to November. Certain sites may be temporarily closed, such as the aforementioned Zilpo Campground, likely due to high water levels and flooding, so check the website linked above for updates before plugging the destination into your GPS.