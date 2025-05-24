One Of Kentucky's Largest Lakes Is A Hidden Paradise With Pristine Blue Waters And Well-Managed Beaches

You don't have to live on the coast to enjoy a fun-filled day on the water. The great state of Kentucky harbors plenty of scenic splash zones, from the seemingly endless waters of Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park to the phenomenal waterfalls of the hidden Grotto Falls in Grayson Lake State Park. Venture about 60 miles southwest of the latter, and you'll find another secluded oasis brimming with sandy beaches and blue waters, beckoning you to take a dive. Cave Run Lake, as it's called, is one of Kentucky's largest lakes, sprawling for more than 8,000 acres in the northeastern nook of the state.

This hidden paradise is bounded by the towering trees of the Daniel Boone National Forest, a massive recreation area that spans more than 700,000 acres across 21 different counties. Despite being tucked away in the rugged, untamed wilderness, Cave Run Lake is still very easy to get to and is conveniently located near Interstate 64. The lake is within driving distance to several major airports, including the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, which is only about an hour and a half away. You'll also find a range of hotel accommodations for every budget in the neighboring city of Morehead, including a Best Western, Days Inn, Hampton Inn, and Motel 6.

But back to the lake. Believe it or not, this stunning body of water is actually man-made. It took members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers almost a decade to create the reservoir by damming up the nearby Licking River. Completed in 1974, the lake offers flood protection and a clean water supply to the surrounding communities as well as a range of recreational opportunities for locals and visitors alike who are yearning to get out and enjoy the great outdoors.