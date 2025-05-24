Vermont's Underrated Lakeside Town Surprises With Victorian Streets, Craft Brews, And Cute Shops

One surprising success story in Vermont is Saint Albans. This tiny lakeside city of 7,000 people, 30 miles north of Burlington, is witnessing a revival of sorts after decades of economic depression. More and more businesses and residents are moving in, and it's easy to see the appeal. The downtown is filled with handsome 19th-century buildings hosting charming mom-and-pops, cafes, and eateries alongside Taylor Park — Vermont's first. Lake Champlain is just a few miles away, offering every manner of water sport, not to mention the picturesque Vermont islands just offshore for outdoor lovers. In every other direction, the green forests and mountains that give Vermont its name stretch toward the horizon.

Start any visit to St. Albans in Taylor Park, the hub of the downtown district at the junction of Main and Lake Streets. The three-level aluminum fountain, decorated with maidens, cherubs, and a water nymph, is a particular point of pride for the city. From there, you can spend several hours shopping at places like Rail City Market, Artist in Residence Gallery, and Moonshadows Gifts for the Spirit, in between coffee breaks at Catalyst Coffee Bar and bites at The Drake Bar and Kitchen, Twiggs American Gastropub, and Jeff's Maine Seafood. Arrive on a Saturday between May and October, and you can also browse the Northwest Farmers Market. To the craft beer tapestry of Vermont, St. Albans contributes 14th Star Brewing and Mill River Brewing BBQ and Smokehouse — both open to visitors.