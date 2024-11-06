5 Of The Best Breweries Across Vermont

Perhaps the best evidence of the outsized impact the state of Vermont has had on the craft brewing world can be found more than 4,000 miles away, in Wieprz, Poland. Among the draught list of Browar PINTA, the country's first craft brewery, is "Vermont IPA." PINTA is not alone, either. Other Polish breweries pour Vermont IPAs, as has Brighton Bier in England, Berhet Brewery in Slovakia, Craft & Co in Australia — not to mention Roc Brewing, Boojum Brewing Company, and Oak Park Brewing Company in the United States.

This international fame is largely due to the 2004 release of Heady Topper by The Alchemist, a brewery based in Waterbury, Vermont. Over the next several years, this hoppy, hazy IPA grew to legendary status, ranking among the top beers in the world. It spawned lines out the door of The Alchemist cannery and Vermont liquor stores. The beer was in such demand, a black market popped up, with five cases demanding a $825 price tag. It also launched this new type of IPA into the stratosphere, especially as breweries everywhere began following suit, calling them New England IPAs or hazy IPAs. It also turned Vermont into one of the world's great beer meccas, with the most breweries per capita of any state. Here are five that stand out for both the beer and brewery.

