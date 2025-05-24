This Quiet Illinois State Park Is Dotted With Wild Trails, Caves, Unique Rock Formations, And Waterfalls
While many travelers head to Illinois solely to visit the bustling metropolis of Chicago, this under-appreciated Midwestern state has tons to offer if you're looking to avoid the tourist traps of the Windy City. There's perhaps no better place to experience the state's natural beauty — and partake in fun, adrenaline-boosting outdoor adventures — than Ferne Clyffe State Park, located in the heart of the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois. This quiet, relatively small, 2,430-acre state park has miles of hiking trails to explore featuring waterfalls that cascade over tall cliffs, rocky bluffs with stunning vistas, and lush forests filled with ferns from which the park derives its name.
Ferne Clyffe State Park is divided into two separate sections, each with miles of hiking trails and unique natural features. Ferne Clyffe is the more developed of the two, where you'll find campgrounds, a picnic shelter, and access to Ferne Clyffe Lake — a beautiful, 16-acre lake that's great for fishing. Within this section of the park is the Round Bluff Nature Preserve, a protected area with unusual rock formations and plant life that's especially spectacular to visit during the colorful spring bloom or when the leaves change in the fall. Also worth checking out is Cedar Bluff, a section of the park that also has a waterfall, hiking trails, and areas for rock climbing.
What to do and see at Ferne Clyffe State Park
Ferne Clyffe State Park has 18 hiking trails of varying difficulty, but if waterfalls are what you're after there are two in particular you should target. The Big Rocky Hollow Trail, the park's top-rated hike on AllTrails, is an easy, 0.75-mile out-and-back path that ends at a stunning 100-foot intermittent waterfall. Since the water and this fall doesn't flow consistently, it's a good idea to try and time your visit for the springtime or just after a heavy rainfall to see it at its full force. To view the park's other large waterfall, take the half-mile loop trail to Bork's Waterfall, a 30-foot fall where you can also hike behind the rushing water itself. From there, you can continue on the loop or combine the trail with either the Bobcat Loop or the Big Buck Creek trails if you're looking for a longer, more challenging hike.
If you are up for more hiking adventures, catch the Round Bluff Trail, a moderately challenging 1-mile loop that winds through the nature preserve and around the bluffs for which it was named. Or, take the trail to Hawk's Cave, one of the largest rock shelters in Illinois. For incredible vistas over the Shawnee National Forest, the Blackjack Oak Trail is also not to be missed. This 1-mile trail is considered moderately difficult, requiring steep climbs up the rocky bluffs, and takes most people around 40 minutes to complete. Illinois does have its fair share of ticks, so brush up on these clever tips to avoid ticks if you're planning on doing any hiking in Ferne Clyffe State Park. The park's impressive cliffs have also made it a popular spot for rock climbing, with three designated climbing areas within the park — Cedar Bluff, Boat Rock, and the Rebman trail — offering routes for both new and expert climbers.
How to visit Ferne Clyffe State Park
Ferne Clyffe State Park is located just off Interstate 57 near the town of Goreville, about 15 miles from Marion, Illinois. By car, it's around a five-hour drive from Chicago and a little over two hours from St. Louis. If you plug the park's address into your GPS, it'll likely bring you to the park's main entrance in the Ferne Clyffe section, which is where you'll find parking lots for the Big Rocky Hollow and Round Bluff trailheads. The Cedar Bluff section and the Borks Waterfall trailhead are about 10 minutes east. There's no fee to enter Ferne Clyffe State Park, so you can enter the park wherever you choose and then hit the trails.
Ferne Clyffe State Park can easily be enjoyed in a single day, but the park does offer tent, RV, and equestrian camping should you want to spend more time in the area. Campsite reservations can be made online up to 180 days in advance. From Ferne Clyffe State Park, you're also just a short drive to several other amazing state parks, including Giant City State Park, another little-known gem that also offers thrilling outdoor adventures.