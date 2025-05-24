This Quiet Illinois State Park Is Dotted With Wild Trails, Caves, Unique Rock Formations, And Waterfalls

Ferne Clyffe State Park has 18 hiking trails of varying difficulty, but if waterfalls are what you're after there are two in particular you should target. The Big Rocky Hollow Trail, the park's top-rated hike on AllTrails, is an easy, 0.75-mile out-and-back path that ends at a stunning 100-foot intermittent waterfall. Since the water and this fall doesn't flow consistently, it's a good idea to try and time your visit for the springtime or just after a heavy rainfall to see it at its full force. To view the park's other large waterfall, take the half-mile loop trail to Bork's Waterfall, a 30-foot fall where you can also hike behind the rushing water itself. From there, you can continue on the loop or combine the trail with either the Bobcat Loop or the Big Buck Creek trails if you're looking for a longer, more challenging hike.

If you are up for more hiking adventures, catch the Round Bluff Trail, a moderately challenging 1-mile loop that winds through the nature preserve and around the bluffs for which it was named. Or, take the trail to Hawk's Cave, one of the largest rock shelters in Illinois. For incredible vistas over the Shawnee National Forest, the Blackjack Oak Trail is also not to be missed. This 1-mile trail is considered moderately difficult, requiring steep climbs up the rocky bluffs, and takes most people around 40 minutes to complete. Illinois does have its fair share of ticks, so brush up on these clever tips to avoid ticks if you're planning on doing any hiking in Ferne Clyffe State Park. The park's impressive cliffs have also made it a popular spot for rock climbing, with three designated climbing areas within the park — Cedar Bluff, Boat Rock, and the Rebman trail — offering routes for both new and expert climbers.