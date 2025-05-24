Oklahoma's Underrated City Is Brimming With Unique Festivals, Delicious Food, And The Arts
Plenty of cities are known for being the filming location of famous movies, but few are known for being the birthplace of the guy who created an art piece that inspired a prop for a beloved movie. Well, that's one unique claim to fame that Chickasha, Oklahoma, has. You see, the city is the birthplace of Noland Eugene James, an art teacher who created a lamp from the leg of a mannequin as part of an art project, which is widely believed to be the inspiration for the infamous leg lamp in 1983's "A Christmas Story." Chickasha is so in love with this bit of trivia that it even immortalized it in a 50-foot statue of the lamp erected in 2022.
However, there's much more to Chickasha than a funny statue, though it is a testament to the quirkiness of this Southern city. At first glance, Chickasha may look like a quaint little municipality filled with folksy charm, of which the state is home to many, such as this sleepy Oklahoma town on Route 66 that offers cute lodging, friendly vibes, and countryside beauty. No, Chickasha embraces its uniqueness and celebrates it with festivals you won't find anywhere else, amazing cuisine that will satisfy even the most discriminating foodie, and a thriving arts scene.
Chickasha is located about 40 minutes away by car from Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City. The middle of the summer can be pretty hot and humid, which isn't ideal for the many outdoor activities to enjoy, so it's best that you visit in spring, early summer, or fall. There are plenty of places to stay in town, such as Best Western Plus Chickasha Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chickasha, and Hampton Inn Chickasha.
Arts and festivals galore in Chickasha, Oklahoma
The Chickasha Area Arts Council hosts a variety of events, workshops, and more throughout the year. Its programs include free art classes for children every month on the first Saturday, workshops for adults in a variety of mediums, and the 2nd Friday Downtown Art Walk. There's always something creative happening at the Chickasha Art Center, including contests, wine and painting classes, and kids' art camps. And if you're into live entertainment, Chickasha has plenty of that on tap, as well, as you can catch a play or musical at the Chickasha Community Theatre or do dinner and live music at Legends Pub House and Venue. (And while you're in Oklahoma, check out this under-the-radar art museum that feels like stepping into an authentic Italian villa.)
Chickasha is brimming with so much creativity that it's impossible to confine it all to some art institutions and performance venues. Every year, the city hosts a plethora of festivals, but these aren't your ordinary small-town holiday parades. For example, the city goes all out for the holidays with its annual Festival of Light, in which its Shannon Springs Park is turned into a dazzling, illuminated wonderland. This event also features a Santa Shuttle, ice skating, carriage rides, food trucks, and so many more festivities. And if you really want to have an unforgettable festival experience, you simply must attend Chickasha's Wings & Wheels airshow and car show, where you can see planes put on daring demonstrations, view tons of classic cars, and chow down on food from local vendors. Of course, you can't talk about Chickasha's festivals without mentioning its Rock Island Arts Festival, which consists of a full weekend of live entertainment, arts & crafts activities, and a marketplace showcasing amazing wares from talented artisans.
Chickasha is a foodie's paradise
Chickasha has a surprisingly diverse culinary scene, but since this is the South, it'd be a crime to forget to mention its down-home cuisine. For example, if you're a carnivore, then you'd better make a pit stop at Jake's Rib, which serves up mouthwatering barbecue ribs, beef, pork chops, chicken, and sausage. The restaurant is even kind enough to have special discounts for children and seniors — talk about Southern hospitality, eh? And then there's Mama Carol's, which delivers classic diner fare so comforting you'll feel like you're home again, even if you're from another country. The breakfast menu includes morning staples as omelets, steak and eggs, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy, while burgers, sandwiches, chili, and roast beef are available later in the day.
But if you want something a little fancier and cultural, look no further than Luigi's Famiglia, an Italian restaurant that specializes in pasta, lasagna, and pizza, all made with recipes that have been passed down through the same family for decades. Then there's Osaki Steak & Sushi House in Chickasha, where the menu includes such Japanese favorites as lobster rangoon, shrimp tempura, hibachi combinations, bento dinners, and sushi. The city is also home to several tasty Mexican restaurants, like Taqueria El Dolar, Taco Mayo, and La Fiesta Méxican Restaurant.
And if you have a sweet tooth, Chickasha has you covered there, too. Pick up some doughnuts from Daylight Doughnuts or Paradise Donuts, or cool off with some ice cream at Uptown Scoops and Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store. Oklahoma has plenty of other regions known for their amazing food, such as its "Little Italy," a historic city with a rich cultural heritage and delectable restaurants.