Oklahoma's Underrated City Is Brimming With Unique Festivals, Delicious Food, And The Arts

Plenty of cities are known for being the filming location of famous movies, but few are known for being the birthplace of the guy who created an art piece that inspired a prop for a beloved movie. Well, that's one unique claim to fame that Chickasha, Oklahoma, has. You see, the city is the birthplace of Noland Eugene James, an art teacher who created a lamp from the leg of a mannequin as part of an art project, which is widely believed to be the inspiration for the infamous leg lamp in 1983's "A Christmas Story." Chickasha is so in love with this bit of trivia that it even immortalized it in a 50-foot statue of the lamp erected in 2022.

However, there's much more to Chickasha than a funny statue, though it is a testament to the quirkiness of this Southern city. At first glance, Chickasha may look like a quaint little municipality filled with folksy charm, of which the state is home to many, such as this sleepy Oklahoma town on Route 66 that offers cute lodging, friendly vibes, and countryside beauty. No, Chickasha embraces its uniqueness and celebrates it with festivals you won't find anywhere else, amazing cuisine that will satisfy even the most discriminating foodie, and a thriving arts scene.

Chickasha is located about 40 minutes away by car from Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City. The middle of the summer can be pretty hot and humid, which isn't ideal for the many outdoor activities to enjoy, so it's best that you visit in spring, early summer, or fall. There are plenty of places to stay in town, such as Best Western Plus Chickasha Inn, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Chickasha, and Hampton Inn Chickasha.