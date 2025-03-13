A Sleepy Oklahoma Town On Route 66 Offers Cute Lodging, Friendly Vibes, And Countryside Beauty

Chelsea has several Route 66 sights to see. Built in 1926 — the same year the Mother Road was born — the Pryor Creek Bridge carried Route 66 travelers over its 123-foot steel-truss expanse until 1932. As the only unaltered bridge of its kind left in Oklahoma, it's definitely worth a visit. Though the historic, rusting bridge is closed to vehicular traffic, you can amble across it on foot, tip-toeing over the trickling Pryor Creek below. For another idyllic stroll, walk through the Route 66 Pedestrian Underpass in the heart of Chelsea. Admire its walls that are lovingly painted with vintage-style murals, and bring a sharpie to sign your name.

About 10 minutes north of town, you'll find Ed Galloway's Totem Pole Park. A grassy expanse dotted with towering art pieces, including the World's Largest Concrete Totem Pole, the quirky pit stop is one of Oklahoma's best Route 66 attractions. Inside the free-to-enter park, you can also visit the Fiddle House. Originally built as a woodworking museum, the 11-sided building houses a collection of Galloway's hand carved fiddles and other creations. On your way back to Chelsea, pull over and admire the Oklahoma Mona Lisa, a replica of the famous painting on the side of a barn against a gorgeous countryside backdrop.

If you're continuing on to Tulsa, don't miss one of the route's most beloved oversized attractions, the Blue Whale of Cantoosa. Resting about 30 miles south of Chelsea, the gigantic whale structure wades happily in a pond with a gaping mouth inviting visitors to explore inside its belly. As long as you aren't afraid of heights, you can even climb the ladder to sit on his tail. Close to many Route 66 sights, Chelsea is the perfect small-town home base for exploring.