Oklahoma's 'Little Italy' Is A Historic City With Rich Cultural Heritage And Delectable Restaurants
Oklahoma probably isn't the first place that comes to mind when you think of Italian food. When people think of top-tier pasta and red sauce joints, heavyweights like New York City (Manhattan's Little Italy, anyone?), Boston, or even San Diego usually steal the spotlight. But little do most folks know, a tiny town in the Sooner State is serving up some of the best Italian food this side of the Atlantic. We're talking about Krebs, Oklahoma, home to the kind of hearty, old-school Italian fare that could make a New Yorker do a double take.
With just 2,000 residents, Krebs isn't exactly a culinary capital, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in seriously good eats. Roughly a two-hour drive from Oklahoma City and Tulsa International Airport, this unassuming spot has a deep-rooted Italian heritage dating back to the 1870s, when Italian immigrants came to work in the local coal mines. By the early 1900s, when Oklahoma became an official state, many stayed, transforming Krebs into a full-fledged Italian food haven and underrated foodie destination to those with a deep hankering for Italian grub.
Today, Krebs isn't just known for its rich history — it also happens to be the home to the only Italian market in Oklahoma and a lineup of beloved Italian restaurants that have been dishing out homemade pasta, house-cured meats, and to-die-for sauces for generations. Sure, Krebs might not be on your travel radar, but you may want to add it to your foodie bucket list. Because when a town this small has Italian food this good, you know it's the real deal.
Eat your weight in Italian food in Krebs
Italian food is always a good idea — and lucky for you, Krebs is practically drowning in it. Locals and visitors alike swear by the town's legendary eats. One Tripadvisor reviewer even called Krebs home to "some of the finest Italian eateries in the state, might I even say, southern America." Bold claim? Maybe. But when every spot has its own signature touch, you really can't go wrong.
If you're after the OGs, Pete's Place is the gold standard. Serving up Italian comfort food since 1925, this institution is known for its hearty pasta bowls and iconic Choc Beer — a brew dreamed up by founder Pete Prichard named after the Choctaw tribe. The entrées don't mess around either, with Italian sausage, ribeye steak, lamb fries, and, of course, a solid chicken parm. And if you're up for a beer tasting, the Choc Beer brewery is there, too. And then there's Roseanna's Italian Food, a family-run staple since 1975. It's all about no-frills comfort food — think handmade ravioli, eggplant parmesan, and gnocchi. The portions are generous, but if you're not looking to unbutton your jeans, half plates are available. What really seals the deal? The cozy, home-like atmosphere that makes scarfing down a bowl of pasta even better.
No trip to Krebs is complete without a stop at Lovera's Market, a family-run Italian grocery since 1946. People drive in from all over Oklahoma to stock up on fancy cheeses, imported cured meats, and authentic Italian sausage. And while it's mostly a grocery store, the sandwich counter is a hidden gem, serving up paninis, flatbreads, and the famous muffuletta sandwich. Krebs might be small, but when it comes to Italian food, it's punching well above its weight.
Other things to do in Krebs, Oklahoma
Krebs may not have the attractions found in Venice or the city center of Rome, but it's got just enough quirks to make a visit worth your while. If you want a glimpse of the town's past, start with St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the former building of Hokey's Drugstore. Sure, they may not sound like blockbuster attractions, but St. Joseph's is the third-oldest Catholic parish in Oklahoma, and Hokey's is the oldest drugstore in the entire state — both earning spots on the National Register of Historic Places.
For a deeper dive into Krebs' history, head to the Krebs Heritage Museum. This place lays out the town's coal mining past, immigrant communities, and the stories that shaped it into the mini Italian food mecca it is today. Expect to see everything from early mining and military gear to vintage portraits and artifacts documenting the contributions of Native Americans and European settlers — plus, a little insight into how those iconic Italian restaurants came to be. Before heading back home, take a breather at Lake Eufaula, an impressive man-made lake just outside town. And if you're in the mood to hunt for hidden treasures, swing by McAlester Antique Mall in the next town over for some solid vintage finds.
Krebs may not be a tourism giant, but it knows how to serve up history, scenery, and a satisfying meal — all without the big-city crowds.