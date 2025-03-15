Oklahoma's 'Little Italy' Is A Historic City With Rich Cultural Heritage And Delectable Restaurants

Oklahoma probably isn't the first place that comes to mind when you think of Italian food. When people think of top-tier pasta and red sauce joints, heavyweights like New York City (Manhattan's Little Italy, anyone?), Boston, or even San Diego usually steal the spotlight. But little do most folks know, a tiny town in the Sooner State is serving up some of the best Italian food this side of the Atlantic. We're talking about Krebs, Oklahoma, home to the kind of hearty, old-school Italian fare that could make a New Yorker do a double take.

With just 2,000 residents, Krebs isn't exactly a culinary capital, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in seriously good eats. Roughly a two-hour drive from Oklahoma City and Tulsa International Airport, this unassuming spot has a deep-rooted Italian heritage dating back to the 1870s, when Italian immigrants came to work in the local coal mines. By the early 1900s, when Oklahoma became an official state, many stayed, transforming Krebs into a full-fledged Italian food haven and underrated foodie destination to those with a deep hankering for Italian grub.

Today, Krebs isn't just known for its rich history — it also happens to be the home to the only Italian market in Oklahoma and a lineup of beloved Italian restaurants that have been dishing out homemade pasta, house-cured meats, and to-die-for sauces for generations. Sure, Krebs might not be on your travel radar, but you may want to add it to your foodie bucket list. Because when a town this small has Italian food this good, you know it's the real deal.