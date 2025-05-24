This Majestic Canyon Full Of Waterfalls Is Called Colorado's 'Grandest Mile Of Scenery' For A Reason

Deep within a rugged box canyon surrounded by breathtaking rock formations and swathed in pines, Broadmoor Seven Falls Park is just 20 minutes from Colorado Springs' city center and 30 minutes from Colorado Springs Airport. It's also home to the Centennial State's "Grandest Mile of Scenery," which refers to the paved walking path into the gorge and toward an incredible natural wonder.

As you walk through a dramatic landscape of jagged cliffs, you'll pass through the Pillars of Hercules — two towering natural columns of pink granite rising over 900 feet — to find an epic mountain waterfall. This remarkable 180-foot-high series of cascades is known as Seven Falls.

In a town where you're never far from a great trail, you'll see why locals and travelers alike have been choosing this spot since 1883 (though back then, the entry fee was just 10 cents) to hike and get a glimpse of natural beauty. With two trails through pristine wilderness, an on-site restaurant, a zipline course, and more, Broadmoor Seven Falls Park may have changed a bit since opening to visitors nearly 150 years ago, but it's still a destination you won't want to miss. Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, may be one of the most underrated vacation destinations, and spectacular places like this are part of the reason. When you visit, don't forget your best vacation hiking gear; you'll want it when you arrive.