This Majestic Canyon Full Of Waterfalls Is Called Colorado's 'Grandest Mile Of Scenery' For A Reason
Deep within a rugged box canyon surrounded by breathtaking rock formations and swathed in pines, Broadmoor Seven Falls Park is just 20 minutes from Colorado Springs' city center and 30 minutes from Colorado Springs Airport. It's also home to the Centennial State's "Grandest Mile of Scenery," which refers to the paved walking path into the gorge and toward an incredible natural wonder.
As you walk through a dramatic landscape of jagged cliffs, you'll pass through the Pillars of Hercules — two towering natural columns of pink granite rising over 900 feet — to find an epic mountain waterfall. This remarkable 180-foot-high series of cascades is known as Seven Falls.
In a town where you're never far from a great trail, you'll see why locals and travelers alike have been choosing this spot since 1883 (though back then, the entry fee was just 10 cents) to hike and get a glimpse of natural beauty. With two trails through pristine wilderness, an on-site restaurant, a zipline course, and more, Broadmoor Seven Falls Park may have changed a bit since opening to visitors nearly 150 years ago, but it's still a destination you won't want to miss. Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, may be one of the most underrated vacation destinations, and spectacular places like this are part of the reason. When you visit, don't forget your best vacation hiking gear; you'll want it when you arrive.
How to enjoy Broadmoor Seven Falls
To reach the park, you'll need to head to the Norris Penrose Event Center on Lower Gold Camp Road to find parking and catch an on-site shuttle for a 4-mile ride to the park's entrance. Both parking and the shuttle service are free. While some people like to walk from the parking lot, if you aren't acclimated to the elevation, locals recommend taking the bus to save your energy. From the park's entrance, it's a roughly 1-mile walk up a gradual incline on a flat, paved surface.
When you reach the park's entry point, you have two options to explore. You can climb a number of steps or take a mountain elevator to the top of the Eagle's Nest (a lookout point almost at the top of the canyon with a stunning view of the falls). If you choose the Eagle's Nest, once you have a chance to take in views of the falls and the valley at your back, carry on to the top of the canyon via another 224 steep-angled steps. All the while, you'll be climbing beside the waterfall for an incredible experience with amazing birds-eye views of cascading water. At the top, a boardwalk allows you to stroll among the falls, counting each of the seven: Bridal Veil, Feather, Hill, Hull, Ramona, Shorty, and Weimer. Two are named for items they resemble (Bridal Veil and Feather), others for the land's previous owners (Hill, Hull, and Weimer), one for its length (Shorty), and one for a novel by writer Helen Hunt Jackson who was deeply inspired by the area (Ramona).
Enjoy hiking, dining, and more near Broadmoor Seven Falls
From the top of the falls, you're in a prime spot for some additional hikes. Inspiration Point Trail is only a mile long, but it's the most popular for a reason. The trail follows a stream through woodlands to Inspiration Point, where you can look out over Colorado Springs and the Great Plains. Jackson was originally buried here before being moved to Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs several years later. The Midnight Falls Trail is a short hike, just about 30 minutes roundtrip, that leads to another smaller waterfall. You can also see the park from a different angle at Broadmoor Soaring Adventure, a 10-zipline course of varying distances that also features a 180-foot rappel from the top of Seven Falls to the canyon floor.
When you've had your fill of nature, you'll have surely worked up an appetite. At the bottom of the falls, Restaurant 1858 is the perfect place to rest and enjoy lunch or dinner menus of seasonal and authentic regional dishes like locally caught rainbow trout or bison burgers made over a wood-burning grill. A selection of local craft beers and cocktails are also available. All come with an incredible view, of course.
Find lodging nearby at various cabins, hotels, and resorts. The Broadmoor is the world's longest-running Forbes five-star resort in Colorado Springs. With features including on-site dining options, a spa, two golf courses, shopping, and more, rooms here start at around $400 per night. SCP Colorado Springs is another highlight, offering minimalist rooms starting around $75 per night. Nearby, don't miss Garden of the Gods, the city park that rivals national parks with its mesmerizing red rock beauty.