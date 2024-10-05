Surround Yourself With Bright Fall Foliage Without Crowds At An Underrated National Park

Heading out into nature to take in the crisp fall air and vibrant leaves is probably one of the best ways to really appreciate the autumnal season. The only problem with taking a trip to popular fall foliage viewing spots like the Kancamagus Highway in New England is that during peak fall colors, these areas can get pretty busy. Luckily, if you want to enjoy beautiful fall colors without the crowds, there's one underrated national park that fits the bill — Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Located in the badlands of southwestern North Dakota, Theodore Roosevelt National Park is one of those parks that is stunning but rarely visited, likely due to its slightly out-of-the-way location in the highly underrated Dakotas. However, despite not attracting as many visitors as other national parks like Acadia, which has some beautiful autumn hiking trails, Theodore Roosevelt National Park is strikingly beautiful in fall and offers unparalleled chances to see large wildlife like bison, wild horses, pronghorn, deer, and elk. In fact, as one reviewer on TripAdvisor put it, at Theodore Roosevelt National Park: "The fall foliage against the rocks was beautiful during our visit. We saw the gorgeous wild horses right as we entered the park. Within a few shots on my camera, I was able to get bison, horses and prairie dogs all in the same photo.

The beauty of the surrounding land and sheer number of large game in the area is actually what made Theodore Roosevelt himself spend time in a cabin which is still preserved inside the 26th president's namesake national park. So, if you want to enjoy fall and be inspired by the wilderness of North Dakota like Teddy Roosevelt, here are the best ways to do it.